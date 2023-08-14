Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Government attacks on lawyers degrading, say former Tory law officers [The Guardian]

Hong Kong’s corporate lawyers test boundaries as Beijing’s influence grows [Financial Times] (£)

Lefty lawyers, ‘enemies of the people’: how upholding the law is a crime in some eyes [The Observer]

Lincoln’s Inn bans grace before meal times to be more inclusive [The Telegraph] (£)

Barrister sparks debate after urging pregnant women to give babies their surname [Express]

Lincoln’s Inn has fallen for the latest fad [The Spectator] (£)

Law student shared child sex abuse images on Kik [Oxford Mail]

Tories refuse to disclose cost of failed Covid legal fight over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApps [Mirror]

Judge slams Defence over death of Royal Marine Benjamin McQueen during diver training [The Telegraph] (£)

California judge charged with murder in wife’s killing [CNN]

Carlill v Carbolic Smoke Ball Company [1892] EWCA Civ 1 ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/3xIP7DboTz — David Wolfson (@DXW_KC) August 11, 2023

“Find me a law firm that hasn’t hired a partner’s kid or other close relation… I’ll wait…” [Legal Cheek comments]

