Mayer Brown boosts NQ lawyer pay to £120k

£12.5k increase

Mayer Brown has increased salaries for its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in London to £120,000, Legal Cheek can reveal

The firm has upped base rates in the City by a little over 12% from £107,500 to £120,000. The rise took effect on 1 July 2023.

The recent increase puts the MB’s juniors on the same cash levels as their counterparts at Hogan Lovells and Herbert Smith Freehills, the Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows.

Mayer Brown trainees in London earn £50,000 in their first year of training, then £55,000 in their second year. The firm offers around 15 training contracts in London each year.

A raft of firms have increased salaries in recent weeks including Bird & Bird, HFW, Dentons, Taylor Wessing, Travers Smith, CMS, Simmons & Simmons, and Ashurst.