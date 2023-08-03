Ropes & Gray tells lawyers to attend office four days a week

PostsNews

Ropes & Gray has become the latest US firm to change their global working policy in order to encourage greater office attendance.

The new global policy, which will come into effect this autumn, requires lawyers in offices including London and Dublin to be at their desks Monday to Thursday. Friday will remain a flexible day for those wanting to work from home.

Prior to this latest change, the US firm required all lawyers to be in-office Tuesday to Thursday.

In a memo published by Bloomberg Law, Ropes & Gray chair Julie Jones and managing partner David Djaha said:

“We are making this change because success in this highly competitive marketplace requires us to invest in what makes Ropes & Gray extraordinary—our culture, teamwork in furtherance of excellence for clients and our steadfast commitment to developing the best lawyers in the world. These strengths, which define and differentiate us, can only be realized to their fullest extent through in-person collaboration, learning and mentoring. Simply put, we need more people together, more often, more consistently.

And Ropes isn’t the only firm tightening its WFH measures. Legal Cheek recently reported that Osborne Clarke had tied end-of-year bonuses to office attendance. Whilst US compatriots Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom announced a mandatory four day in-office policy earlier this year.

Red

Flag.

MP

Genuinely, what does this mean?

Pinsent Masons Paralegal

And are they going to call it ‘flexible working’ ?? 😉 they should have kept 2 WFH days and 3 in-office days. I would be seriously considering changing firms even if it would mean lower ££

Hhh

I’m not liking this trend..

Anon

Would make more sense to have flexi days so people can work around other commitments than blanket Mon-Thurs. 3 days in office is the norm so this is a risk already as they can find jobs elsewhere, but 4 days within Mon-Fri would be more reasonable than their ask and would certainly help with female retention.

Anon

Show up and look busy.

Anal

Show up, shut up and look busy.

Anon

It’s a no for me…. couldn’t care less how much they were paying. I’m at a firm that pays me market rate and there is no obligation to go in more than once a fortnight.

Productivity is so low in the office now too I avoid going in for that reason more so than anything else

Future trainee

This will only work if the culture is genuinely nice and people are actually friendly otherwise this is a massive chore

Causal Observer

At least they have a creative way of reducing headcount!

Eva

I find the attitude fascinating. A major part of law is mentoring and learning from others. You can’t do either on a screen. You are paid to be there.

WFH 4eva

You are completely incorrect that you can’t do either on a screen, Teams/Zoom etc has changed the way everyone works and you absolutely can learn and be mentored while working remotely. I have worked almost fully remotely as a paralegal for the last year and a half, having never worked in the legal field before, and I receive consistently high appraisals and feedback. My managers and I communicate regularly through the day and they have confirmed that my performance and responsiveness is as high as any other paralegal. I appreciate the odd occasion I do work in the office as it is easier to chat to people but I also notice a definite drop in productivity due to the numerous distractions around me. You are paid to do the work to a high standard in a timely fashion because thats what clients want, clients truly do not care where the work gets done.

Trainee solicitor

This is very wrong. If a firm genuinely wants to attract and retain talent, they need to offer incentives. Forcing their employees to come into the office 4 days a week, specially at a time where we have the means to work from home, will not achieve more productivity. Contrary to that, it will lead to more burnouts and loss of talent. It is simply a mechanism to ensure people are more easily micromanaged. Just trust your employees to do what they’re hired to do!

