53% of students pass latest SQE1

Up slightly on previous sitting
A little over half of candidates passed the latest Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE), the regulator has confirmed.
The Solicitors Regulation Authority’s (SRA) newest statistical report focuses on students who sat SQE1 in July of this year.
The report shows that of the 3,475 candidates who attempted SQE1, the first part of the two-part assessment, 53% successfully passed. This marks a slight improvement on the 51% success rate achieved by those who sat SQE1 in January.
The SQE was formally introduced in September 2021 as the new route to solicitor qualification. SQE1 focuses on functioning legal knowledge (FLK) whilst SQE2 focuses on legal skills.
The latest report, published last week, shows the pass rate was slightly higher among those sitting the exam for the first time, at 56%. The pass mark for the two papers (FLK1 and FLK2) that comprise SQE1 came in at 53% and 52%, respectively.
Last month Legal Cheek reported that 77% of the 996 students who went through the latest sitting (April and May) of SQE2 had passed. Of those attempting the exam for the first time, the pass rate came in at 80%.
Want to know more about the SQE? Be sure to check it out our SQE Hub for more information on the law schools offering support one the new pathway as well as more information about the assessment itself.
Anonymous
Is a move from 51% to 53% a “slight improvement” as reported or an indication of a further dumbing down of the examination standards?
Anonymous
Dumbing down?…..have you taken the exam? My guess is no and you’re speaking on something you know nothing about
Tone inquisitor
You must be fun at parties
Future city trainee
I passed with a bit of a buffer.
It really didn’t feel like there was anything ‘dumbed down’ about those exams… they were hard.
My background was a good Russell group STEM degree.
Heard of some really great people going to good firms failed FLK 2.
Sir Dongle Wongle
The exams are difficult bruv. No more easy LPC route
Future City Trainee II
I sat SQE1 in July and passed both exams comfortably. However, there was nothing easy about them. I know a few amazing students who failed one or both exams.
A 53% pass rate is basically a 50/50 chance of success. That alone should tell you how hard the exams are.
anon
you think if u have a tc at a mc firm and fail, they will without question rescind the offer?
Future city trainee
Depends on the firm. Some I know have been rescinded. Some I know have been kept on and given a second bite of the cherry at a different firm.
Monday
I know of someone, who exactly that happened to, failed by one single point.