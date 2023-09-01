PostsRound-up

Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Flexible working, inflexible stereotypes [Legal Cheek Journal]

Will killers really face justice? [A Lawyer Writes]

Balancing stakeholder interest in Women’s football [LawInSport]

Against constitutional obscurantism [The Critic]

It shouldn’t be a crime to sniff a goshawk [Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Ed Sheeran US music copyright infringement case, it’s not over yet [The IPKat]

These law students got to use AI on final exams. How’d they do? [Reuters]

Solicitor apprenticeships: working for social mobility? [The Law Society Gazette]

