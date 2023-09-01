Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Flexible working, inflexible stereotypes [Legal Cheek Journal]
Will killers really face justice? [A Lawyer Writes]
Balancing stakeholder interest in Women’s football [LawInSport]
Against constitutional obscurantism [The Critic]
It shouldn’t be a crime to sniff a goshawk [Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Ed Sheeran US music copyright infringement case, it’s not over yet [The IPKat]
These law students got to use AI on final exams. How’d they do? [Reuters]
Solicitor apprenticeships: working for social mobility? [The Law Society Gazette]
