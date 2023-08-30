PostsNews

Weil mandates four day in-office week in London

Avatar photo

By Bradley Fountain-Green on

22

Move brings City lawyers in line with US colleagues

Weil Gotshal & Manges has become the latest firm to implement a four day in-office policy.

Lawyers working in Weil’s London office are expected to attend the office at least four days a week, in a move that brings them in line with their colleagues in the US.

The shift, which will come into effect from 4 September, is designed to support lawyer’s training and increase moral and professional development, according to the firm.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Weil currently offers around 15 training contracts every year in London, and first year trainees are some of the highest paid in the City at £60,000. This rises to £65,000 in year two, with NQs taking home a staggering £165,000.

A raft of big US legal players have mandated that staff come into the office four days a week including Vinson & Elkins, Skadden, Davis Polk & Wardwell and Ropes & Gray.

While most UK firms have so far resisted setting similar four day requirements, Osborne Clarke did recently announce it is tying bonuses to office attendance.

22 Comments

Moaner

I previously found it hard to turn down US offers and often wondered if I made a mistake given the enormous salary differences between US and SC firms (at 3-5 pqe). Not anymore … I fully appreciate that many prefer working with colleagues in the office and I mean no offence but I think the reason for that is that they don’t have a great social/family life, which is understandable with a job like this. For those however to whom life comes first and working for a law firm is just a rather simple way of getting a decent salary (it’s really not that hard of a job, the only problem with it is that what you are selling is your time really not your “expertise”), some flexibility around WFH is essential.

Reply Report comment
(56)(2)

C

What firm did you stick with in the end? Personally I would be like a chameleon, I have no loyalty to any firm. Whatever suits my preference at any given moment lol

Reply Report comment
(28)(3)

Reuben

It is a stretch to suggest those who prefer to work in the office don’t have a great social/family life. You can have a great social/family life but still prefer to work from the office for the majority of the time.

If there is flexibility around working hours/patterns, the biggest hindrance to people coming into the office is people opting to live a million miles away from the office. It is obviously going to be more difficult to get the work/life balance right if you slam yourself with a 2 hour commute. I think those who want to WFH multiple days or for the majority of the week are either (a) social hermits, or (b) have opted to live in the arse end of nowhere and expect to receive a large salary without appreciating part of the job ideally includes a presence in the office both for internal and client-facing purposes.

Reply Report comment
(23)(19)

Cappuccino

I have to agree that it is a stretch to suggest that.

And it is not only in legal jobs but in any “office” job.

I am a Senior Recruitment Consultant doing mainly legal & audit jobs. I live only three miles away from the office and I have the bus stop a few minutes walk from my flat. I really like to go to the office three or four days a week, I have a huge desk and a very comfy chair, I genuinely like the people I work with.
I am a happy wife and mother and friends outside work so clearly, not everything is so black’n’white as some people (in this case Moaner) think 🙂

Reply Report comment
(6)(3)

MC

I like going into the office and do it about 4 times a week anyway. But I’d still leave if the firm mandated me to do it. It’s a cultural statement that they aren’t interested in “as long as all the work gets done” flexibility. They just want to own you and your life.

My social and family life is great though thanks. I’ve never understood why people pretend that doing a 12 hour work day in a room in your house rather than in town somehow means you see your friends more. Obviously different for those with children.

Reply Report comment
(40)(0)

US Trainee

We have mandated office attendance but if you have evening work most go home at 6 and carry on. It is not complete inflexibility and if you need to be at home for some reason no one will care you are not in the office.

Reply Report comment
(4)(7)

Mr Bing

God save the clients of future partners who’ve spent their whole career WFH 4 days a week. Crap training, crap networking, crap work ethic.

Reply Report comment
(15)(36)

Reply to bing

So are you for or against working from home?

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Legal

No reason to mandate 4 days a week though. Permanent WFH people usually aren’t very good, that’s true, but you’re not going to make them better by forcing them into the office.

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Hh

I just don’t get it..were profits dwindling when people were working from home or something?

Reply Report comment
(24)(0)

Playing devil’s advocate

I mean before covid, that was arguably the norm….

Reply Report comment
(5)(6)

Are you paying attention?

Yeah and then covid happened and things changed and now we’re in a different situation?

Reply Report comment
(14)(1)

Sa

Weil has a nice office tbf..would still want the choice though.

Reply Report comment
(22)(1)

Anon

Hoping this contagion does not spread to my US firm which mandates Tues to Thurs in office. 4 is a grim new trend

Reply Report comment
(30)(1)

Anon

Have definitely seen a substantial decline in the quality and work ethic of juniors since wfh.

Reply Report comment
(10)(21)

Ss

Fair enough, so it’s the trainees and junior lawyers fault lol. Is this for weil specifically ?

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Q

Is there any way to FIRE (financial independence and retire early) at these top paying law firms?

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Cold mezze

If you’re going to spell out the acronym why bother using it?

Reply Report comment
(27)(2)

Percival

Dangerously based from Weil.

Reply Report comment
(2)(4)

5PQE

4 days in the office is excessive but when you join a US firm, it is part of the Faustian Bargain after all. However, when it’s the low-tier firms that pay peanuts that directly or indirectly mandate office attendance (like OC), that’s when it gets ridiculous.

Reply Report comment
(15)(1)

Bob

The trend continues, US firms are clearly on the same path towards full working in the office. The worry is if this contagion spreads to the MC / SC law firms. Do people think if one MC firm goes 4 days a week, the others will follow??

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Reuben

The way I see it going is there will be a salary fork.

There is inherent value added when individuals go into the office. That value will differ depending on firm and role. But there is value there.

I can see a scenario whereby those willing to commit to 3/4/5 days a week will be remunerated for the value they add, whereas there will be an opting to come in 0/1/2 days per week will not.

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Skadden requires lawyers to attend office four days a week

US firm modifies work policy, which applies globally, including London

May 26 2023 12:28pm
34
news

Osborne Clarke ties bonuses to office attendance

60/40 split

Jul 24 2023 9:30am
23
news

Ropes & Gray tells lawyers to attend office four days a week

Monday to Thursday

Aug 3 2023 8:24am
32