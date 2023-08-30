Weil mandates four day in-office week in London

Move brings City lawyers in line with US colleagues
Weil Gotshal & Manges has become the latest firm to implement a four day in-office policy.
Lawyers working in Weil’s London office are expected to attend the office at least four days a week, in a move that brings them in line with their colleagues in the US.
The shift, which will come into effect from 4 September, is designed to support lawyer’s training and increase moral and professional development, according to the firm.
Weil currently offers around 15 training contracts every year in London, and first year trainees are some of the highest paid in the City at £60,000. This rises to £65,000 in year two, with NQs taking home a staggering £165,000.
A raft of big US legal players have mandated that staff come into the office four days a week including Vinson & Elkins, Skadden, Davis Polk & Wardwell and Ropes & Gray.
While most UK firms have so far resisted setting similar four day requirements, Osborne Clarke did recently announce it is tying bonuses to office attendance.
Moaner
I previously found it hard to turn down US offers and often wondered if I made a mistake given the enormous salary differences between US and SC firms (at 3-5 pqe). Not anymore … I fully appreciate that many prefer working with colleagues in the office and I mean no offence but I think the reason for that is that they don’t have a great social/family life, which is understandable with a job like this. For those however to whom life comes first and working for a law firm is just a rather simple way of getting a decent salary (it’s really not that hard of a job, the only problem with it is that what you are selling is your time really not your “expertise”), some flexibility around WFH is essential.
C
What firm did you stick with in the end? Personally I would be like a chameleon, I have no loyalty to any firm. Whatever suits my preference at any given moment lol
Reuben
It is a stretch to suggest those who prefer to work in the office don’t have a great social/family life. You can have a great social/family life but still prefer to work from the office for the majority of the time.
If there is flexibility around working hours/patterns, the biggest hindrance to people coming into the office is people opting to live a million miles away from the office. It is obviously going to be more difficult to get the work/life balance right if you slam yourself with a 2 hour commute. I think those who want to WFH multiple days or for the majority of the week are either (a) social hermits, or (b) have opted to live in the arse end of nowhere and expect to receive a large salary without appreciating part of the job ideally includes a presence in the office both for internal and client-facing purposes.
Cappuccino
I have to agree that it is a stretch to suggest that.
And it is not only in legal jobs but in any “office” job.
I am a Senior Recruitment Consultant doing mainly legal & audit jobs. I live only three miles away from the office and I have the bus stop a few minutes walk from my flat. I really like to go to the office three or four days a week, I have a huge desk and a very comfy chair, I genuinely like the people I work with.
I am a happy wife and mother and friends outside work so clearly, not everything is so black’n’white as some people (in this case Moaner) think 🙂
MC
I like going into the office and do it about 4 times a week anyway. But I’d still leave if the firm mandated me to do it. It’s a cultural statement that they aren’t interested in “as long as all the work gets done” flexibility. They just want to own you and your life.
My social and family life is great though thanks. I’ve never understood why people pretend that doing a 12 hour work day in a room in your house rather than in town somehow means you see your friends more. Obviously different for those with children.
US Trainee
We have mandated office attendance but if you have evening work most go home at 6 and carry on. It is not complete inflexibility and if you need to be at home for some reason no one will care you are not in the office.