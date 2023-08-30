Weil mandates four day in-office week in London

Move brings City lawyers in line with US colleagues

Weil Gotshal & Manges has become the latest firm to implement a four day in-office policy.

Lawyers working in Weil’s London office are expected to attend the office at least four days a week, in a move that brings them in line with their colleagues in the US.

The shift, which will come into effect from 4 September, is designed to support lawyer’s training and increase moral and professional development, according to the firm.

Weil currently offers around 15 training contracts every year in London, and first year trainees are some of the highest paid in the City at £60,000. This rises to £65,000 in year two, with NQs taking home a staggering £165,000.

A raft of big US legal players have mandated that staff come into the office four days a week including Vinson & Elkins, Skadden, Davis Polk & Wardwell and Ropes & Gray.

While most UK firms have so far resisted setting similar four day requirements, Osborne Clarke did recently announce it is tying bonuses to office attendance.