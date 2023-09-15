Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Navigating bias in generative AI [Legal Cheek Journal]
How ITN used NDAs to silence staff [Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Will the government finally end the injustice of Imprisonment for Public Protection? [Prospect]
Pupillage: Your confidence bank [Counsel]
The sad side of “smokefree” [The Critic]
Copying the other side into correspondence with the court: It is dangerous to assume that these are “administrative” matters [Civil Litigation Brief]
How to secure the rule of law [A Lawyer Writes]
Key legal issues to look out for at the Rugby World Cup 2023 [LawInSport] (free, but registration required)
