Hogan Lovells ups NQ pay to £120k in London and £75k in Birmingham

By Emily Hinkley on
Boosts of 12% and 7%

Hogan Lovells has become the latest City law firm to raise the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) associates.

The hike will take NQ rates in the capital from £107,500 to £120,000, a 12% uplift. The firm has also increased salaries by 7% for juniors in Birmingham, from £70,000 to £75,000.

The Legal Cheek 2023 Firms Most List shows NQs at HL are now on the same levels of cash as their counterparts at Herbert Smith Freehills and just below the £125,000 offered by four members of the Magic Circle: Clifford Chance, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Allen & Overy and Linklaters. However, the latter two only made the jump to £125,000 earlier this month.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The MC’s fifth member, Slaughter and May, recently confirmed that their NQ rate will remain fixed at £115,000 for now.

Hogan Lovells offers around 50 training contracts each year and pays trainees £50,000 in their first year, rising to £55,000 in their second year.

A firm spokesperson said:

“Following our annual salary review in the UK, we have increased salaries for our newly-qualified lawyers. The base salary for newly-qualified lawyers, effective from 1 May 2023, has increased from £107,500 to £120,000 in London. We currently operate a merit-based pay model with broad salary bands for our qualified lawyers to ensure that we are able to take into account an individual’s performance when determining salary within the relevant salary band.”

Another recent NQ raise came from Macfarlanes, which last week increased junior lawyer pay to £115,000, plus individual and firmwide bonuses.

20 Comments

Front Row Sitter, Esq

Wow, this is huge! Is the magic circle running out of magic?!?!?! (I am a fresher)

MaGiC CiRcLe

How do Slaughters even have any associates left at this rate?

William

You don’t join Slaughter and May for the salary. You join for the prestige, the multi-specialism, and the quality of work. The firm is the No 1 trusted adviser to UK listed companies, and through its close alliance with Cravath, increasingly heavily involved in New York boardrooms as well.

MaGiC CiRcLe

Do let us know who your mortgage is with, Willy. Wish mine took prestige as payment!

Anonymous

Because nobody in their right mind is going to leave a job – particularly one which looks so good on a CV as being an associate at Slaughters – for an extra £250 a month after tax.

People on this website have such a bizarre view of how the job market works. Sensible lawyers don’t just run blindly after wherever the money is. They think about what they want their career to look like in ten or twenty years time, and they make decisions accordingly. And whether you want to be a partner or a senior in-house lawyer or do something completely different, spending the junior end of your career at a Magic Circle firm will open vastly more doors than spending it at Hogan Lovells. Not to say, of course, that HL are a bad firm – but the opportunities, the deal exposure, the brand name simply aren’t the same.

Anonymous

Slayyyyyyy 💅💅💅💅

Alan

Any news on whether HSF will go to 125 or higher?

BungoToots

Irrelevant given the significant bunching up the PQE ladder.

Pay War 3: Revenge of the Silver Circle

And so it begins

Anon

The regional increase is a game changer. DLA will have to increase to 70k and then AG and Eversheds will probably go up a little

hmmm

Perhaps, but isn’t there only ~1 NQ in Brum at any one time for HL? I’m not too familiar with how HL are set up but thought their regional office was more a “business support services” hub. Happy to be corrected.

In any event, good news for HL’s NQs and let the pay war commence.

Anonymous

Who’s going to raise next in the regions? 👀

Ian

100k in the regions sounds completely absurd but at this rate is not far off

HSF Partnership

👀👀

Trainee

Embarrassing for the large international firms that pay £80k for London NQ’s when HL’s Bristol office is offering £75k. Looking at you, Insurance Defendant firms.

Lol

Even more embarrassing that HL dont have a Bristol office

Yeahhh baby

Yeaahhh baby 😎 will the shed or DLA rise 👀

Anonymous

Yh boii! Slaughters get in the 🗑🗑

Proof Reeder

There must be a typo. It says NQs only get £75k in Birmingham.

bunch of grapes

Can someone share intel on NQ – 6 PQE+ at HL? What’s the bunching like?

