HSF records 97% trainee retention score

By Bradley Fountain-Green on

28 out of 29 NQs stay on

Herbert Smith Freehills’ London office

Global law firm Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) has posted an impressive autumn trainee retention rate of 97%.

All 29 of its September qualifiers applied for newly qualified (NQ) roles, with all 29 receiving offers and 28 accepting.

The result is higher than HSF’s 2022 autumn rate of 84% when it retained 16 of 19 qualifying trainees.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows HSF recruits around 65 trainees each year, split across two intakes. Rookies earn a salary of £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year two. NQ pay currently sits at £120,000, excluding bonus, after the firm boosted rates by 14% last year.

