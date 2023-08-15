Slaughters rounds off Magic Circle autumn retention season with 93%

37 of its 40 trainees take NQ roles

Slaughter and May has posted an autumn trainee retention rate of 93%

The firm will keep 37 trainees at NQ level, out of a cohort of 40. All are on permanent deals.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Slaughters recruits around 95 trainees every year. First-year salaries currently sit at £50,000, rising to £55,000 in their second year. The firm’s NQs earn £115,000.

The results complete the Magic Circle autumn retention round up for 2023 with Linklaters recently revealing a score of 86% (42 out of 49), while Allen & Overy recorded a rate of 93% (37 out of 40).

Freshfields confirmed a 90% score (36 out of 40) and Clifford Chance recorded 78% (43 out of 55).

Earlier this year, Slaughters revealed a spring retention rate of 100%, with the firm keeping all of its 47 qualifiers.