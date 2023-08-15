PostsNews

Slaughters rounds off Magic Circle autumn retention season with 93%

Avatar photo

By Bradley Fountain-Green on

11

37 of its 40 trainees take NQ roles

Slaughter and May has posted an autumn trainee retention rate of 93%

The firm will keep 37 trainees at NQ level, out of a cohort of 40. All are on permanent deals.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Slaughters recruits around 95 trainees every year. First-year salaries currently sit at £50,000, rising to £55,000 in their second year. The firm’s NQs earn £115,000.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The results complete the Magic Circle autumn retention round up for 2023 with Linklaters recently revealing a score of 86% (42 out of 49), while Allen & Overy recorded a rate of 93% (37 out of 40).

Freshfields confirmed a 90% score (36 out of 40) and Clifford Chance recorded 78% (43 out of 55).

Earlier this year, Slaughters revealed a spring retention rate of 100%, with the firm keeping all of its 47 qualifiers.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

11 Comments

USFirmFan

Slaughters produces the finest trainees in the city. I’m always surprised how few leave considering how many firms try and poach them.

Reply Report comment
(11)(16)

Curious

Is it SM or CC that generally gives best training? (esp with regards to then moving to a US firm?)

Reply Report comment
(0)(5)

anon

From what I’ve heard, the CC lot are more disgruntled with their hours than SM trainees so it makes sense CC moves to firms with similar hours but higher pay. SM training is typically regarded as more comprehensive across the board, but CC trainees have greater depth of knowledge in a smaller range of topics.

Reply Report comment
(8)(5)

Anon

Yes their ability to get pull together a checklist is unparalleled…

Reply Report comment
(15)(2)

Patrick Bateman

Impressive. Very nice.

*holds hands together and points with both index fingers*

Let’s see Kirkland’s retention rate.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

C

Well I guess status trumps money cos I know they ain’t staying for the money loool

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Why why why

Anyone who is still working at an MC firm must be naive or mediocre. Why wouldn’t you move to a US firm for a higher salary on similar hours or a mid-level firm for better hours?

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

WannaKnow

How many trainees are not offered NQ roles?

Is it common in the MC to be sent packing, or do the 3-4 trainees simply turn down an NQ role and go elsewhere to another firm?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

People usually just take up offers elsewhere. I don’t know why you’d stay at mediocre Slaughters though

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

US trainee

Its not as simple as that – there may not be any / enough availability in the department the trainee wishes to qualify in

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

US Trainee

Its not as simple as that, it may be that there is no availability in the department the trainee wishes to qualify in

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Linklaters reveals autumn trainee retention score of 86%

42 out of 49

5 days ago
3
news

A&O reveals 93% trainee retention rate

Magic Circle firm keeps 37 of its 40 autumn qualifiers

Jul 11 2023 12:06pm
11
news

Slaughters keeps all 47 spring NQ lawyers

Perfect 100% score

Feb 3 2023 8:38am
12