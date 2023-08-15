Slaughters rounds off Magic Circle autumn retention season with 93%

37 of its 40 trainees take NQ roles
Slaughter and May has posted an autumn trainee retention rate of 93%
The firm will keep 37 trainees at NQ level, out of a cohort of 40. All are on permanent deals.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Slaughters recruits around 95 trainees every year. First-year salaries currently sit at £50,000, rising to £55,000 in their second year. The firm’s NQs earn £115,000.
The results complete the Magic Circle autumn retention round up for 2023 with Linklaters recently revealing a score of 86% (42 out of 49), while Allen & Overy recorded a rate of 93% (37 out of 40).
Freshfields confirmed a 90% score (36 out of 40) and Clifford Chance recorded 78% (43 out of 55).
Earlier this year, Slaughters revealed a spring retention rate of 100%, with the firm keeping all of its 47 qualifiers.
USFirmFan
Slaughters produces the finest trainees in the city. I’m always surprised how few leave considering how many firms try and poach them.
Curious
Is it SM or CC that generally gives best training? (esp with regards to then moving to a US firm?)
anon
From what I’ve heard, the CC lot are more disgruntled with their hours than SM trainees so it makes sense CC moves to firms with similar hours but higher pay. SM training is typically regarded as more comprehensive across the board, but CC trainees have greater depth of knowledge in a smaller range of topics.
Anon
Yes their ability to get pull together a checklist is unparalleled…