PostsNews

Baker McKenzie posts 100% autumn trainee retention score

Avatar photo

By Emily Hinkley on

6

16 out of 16

The London office of international law firm Baker McKenzie has posted a perfect autumn retention score of 100% with all 16 final-seat trainees staying put.

Four NQs join the firm’s corporate team, a further three are employment-bound, dispute resolution gains two new solicitors, two will join banking and two will join Bakers’ private equity group. The final three will start lawyer life in the IP and tech, structured capital markets and energy, mining & infrastructure teams.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Stephen Ratcliffe, training principal at Bakers, said:

“As Baker McKenzie looks ahead to the start of its next era of growth in London with its move to 280 Bishopsgate later this year, our 100% retention rate for the autumn is a reflection of our commitment to retaining and developing the best talent. We’ve got another fantastic cohort of newly qualified lawyers joining our ranks across a range of practice areas and I am excited to see them continuing to thrive in their careers with us.”

Following an increase in July, the latest recruits can expect an NQ salary of £118,000. Trainees at Bakers currently receive £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year two. The firm offers around 40 training positions each year.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

6 Comments

S

Big W for them. Are there any other firms rising NQ salaries?

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Go on, it's only fair

POST LATHAMS RETENTION

Reply Report comment
(15)(0)

THE BOYS

Bakers may not have the same salary as its US counterparts (NB 118k it’s not shabby in any case…) but with the breadth and quality of work, training, and diversity, it seems like one of the best places to be right now

Reply Report comment
(3)(25)

hmmm

Considering my friends at BM aren’t worked to their early deaths (still long hours though), I’d take the £118k salary, new office and flexible working. Quality of work same as magic circle, but you get to have the firm’s massive brand name behind you when you leave and go in house or move to other law firms. Also apparently bakers trainees get top US offers all the time, I kinda wished I trained there then moved.

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

S

Why was Latham retention bad or something?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Tryna see something

Which has the worst hours – finance, corporate (M&A or PE) or funds? Or all equally as bad

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news SQE Hub

Bakers confirms SQE maintenance grant of up to £17k

Also boosts GDL and LPC support

Oct 25 2022 8:37am
19
news

Bakers bumps TC numbers from 33 to 40

Follows similar move by Travers

Jul 26 2022 12:16pm
news

Bakers retains 14 of 16 autumn NQ solicitors

A score of 88%

Jul 20 2022 8:55am
6