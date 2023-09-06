Irwin Mitchell keeps 39 of 45 NQ associates

87%

Irwin Mitchell has retained 39 of its 45 autumn qualifying trainees. This hands the firm a solid autumn trainee retention score of 87%.

Marissa Sanders, head of early careers at Irwin Mitchell, said:

“I would like to pay tribute to all our trainees and their supervisors this year. All have worked extremely hard and to see so many staying with us shows the strength of our approach.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows that the NQs will be starting on a salary of £75,000 in London, and £50,500 in the regions. The firm recruits around 51 trainees each year, with a starting salary of £41,500 in London and £29,500 in the regions, rising to £43,500 and £31,500 respectively in year two.

Irwin Mitchell’s most recent batch of recruits will be joining practice areas such as complex personal injury, family, private client, property, corporate and finance and public law, amongst others.