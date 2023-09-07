Irwin Mitchell scoops Scottish firm

PI giant strikes deal with Wright, Johnston and Mackenzie



Irwin Mitchell has strengthened its position north of the border through a tie-up with Scottish outfit Wright, Johnston and Mackenzie (WJM)

The move will expand IM’s presence in Scotland beyond its office in Glasgow, which mainly performs banking, finance and personal injury work, providing access to WJM’s offices in Edinburgh, Inverness, Dunfermline and Dunblane.

Craig Marshall, group chief operating officer at Irwin Mitchell said:

“This strategic investment significantly expands our access to Scotland and Irwin Mitchell and Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie believe it will fundamentally enhance the service for current and future clients across the whole of the UK and internationally.”

In return, Irwin Mitchell will open its legal and financial services to WJM’s clients. Partners Bruce Macmillan, Craig Marshall and Mark Higgins, will also join WJM’s newly constructed management board.

Fraser Gillies, who will continue to act as managing partner at WJM, added:

“This is a landmark moment for our firm. We have expanded considerably over the past decade and this investment will supercharge our growth efforts and provide a clear route into England and Wales, while broadening the services we can offer our clients.”

Irwin Mitchell’s expansion in Scotland comes a little over a year after it launched offices in Liverpool and Cardiff. WJM has also undergone a series of mergers and acquisitions in the past few years, most recently acquiring local boutique J Gibson Associates as the Scottish legal market continues to undergo rapid growth.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows Irwin Mitchell offers around 50 training contracts year with a starting salary of £29,500 for those based outside London.

