Shakespeare Martineau to offer TCs in Scotland for first time

New rookies will join Glasgow office

National law firm Shakespeare Martineau is set to take on its first ever Scottish trainees.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the outfit currently recruits around ten rookie solicitors each year, however this number is set to increase due to the launch of its training programme north of the border.

The Birmingham-headquartered outfit is looking to recruit two trainees into the commercial property group within its Glasgow office, one to start later this year and another in 2024.

Scottish trainees will start on a salary of £23,000, rising to £26,000 in year two. In the regions the firm currently pays £26,000 in year one and £27,000 in year two, while its London lot receive £35,000 and £37,000. Rates for newly qualified (NQ) associates sit at £40,000 in the regions and £60,000 in the City.

Commenting on the TC launch in Scotland, Glasgow partner Amal Kaur said:

“We continue to provide tailored Scots law services to our clients and are investing internally in quality training to expand our resources. We’re really excited to be taking on a commercial trainee this year and another in 2024. We are committed to investing in our people, looking for someone to bring their authentic selves to this new role and immerse themselves in all areas of commercial practice with the support of the national firm and our wider trainee cohort.”

The bump in TC numbers comes some six months after fellow national law firm Walker Morris increased its intake from 16 to 20, an uptick of 25%. This followed a hike by CMS — 75 to 95 — which saw it become the second highest training contract provider in the UK. More recently, Browne Jacobson revealed it was looking to hire up to ten additional trainees in response to “phenomenal growth” in work. Our Most List shows it normally offers around 15 TCs each year.