PostsAdvice

‘I’ve had to re-sit exams, can I still get a training contract?’

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

2

LPC graduate seeks help

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one Legal Practice Course (LPC) graduate wants to know if re-sitting exams impacts their chance of bagging a training contract.

“I graduated from university with a 2.1 in law. I then went on to study the LPC. However, I have had to retake a few exams because I had to work alongside my studies. Now I am not sure whether I will be able to succeed in applying for training contracts. Is this something that would prevent me ever acquiring a legal role? Any advice would be appreciated.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

2 Comments

Anon

It may impact your applications, since there are tons of candidates with perfect credentials, including distinctions from the LPC. I appreciate that you weren’t in the same privileged place as a sponsored student and therefore had to work, but don’t be wholly dissuaded since the LPC is/was merely a tick box exercise to qualify. The quality of your initial University will matter so much more.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Jimmy

Absolutely – I finished my LPC studies last year but had to resit two exams this year and was open about this in TC interviews. I now start my TC in 2 weeks!

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

‘I got my A-Level results, now do I go to uni or do a solicitor apprenticeship?’

Advice needed

Aug 24 2023 8:44am
36
news

‘I got 50% on the GDL — should I resit exams or move onto the LPC?’

I already have a 2:1 Scottish law degree

Aug 28 2020 10:28am
news SQE Hub

SQE2: Latest pass rate sits at 77%

Up slightly

Aug 22 2023 1:30pm
9