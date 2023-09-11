Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Top UK lawyer hits out at ‘authoritarian’ attacks on legal profession [The Guardian]
US law firm Paul Weiss mounts further raid on rival Kirkland [Financial Times] (£)
UK government to be reported to UN over strike law by TUC [BBC News]
Teesside mayor spent taxpayer cash on legal advice in spat with MP [Times] (£)
Sara Sharif’s father and stepmother were ‘urged to flee Britain’ after her death by UK solicitor as they would be ‘mistreated for being Muslims’, their family’s Pakistani lawyer claims [Mail Online]
Lawyers concerned about ‘extraordinary’ FRC code omission [Financial Times] (£)
Shein sues Chinese rival in High Court copycat row [Telegraph] (£)
Shipping industry legal action surges as Ukraine war drives ‘emotive’ disputes [Financial Times] (£)
Felipe Massa’s lawyers to ask Lewis Hamilton to give up 2008 world title in legal challenge to F1 [Evening Standard]
“Relax. Of course you can do a vac scheme without quitting your job. Just take it as holiday.” [Legal Cheek comments]
