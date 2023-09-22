Osborne Clarke ups junior lawyer pay as it confirms 87% retention score

£91.5k in London

Osborne Clarke has increased junior lawyer salaries across its three UK offices.

Base rates for newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in London have moved from £90,000 to £91,500, while those in Reading now sit at £82,350, up from £81,000. Salaries in OC’s recently renovated Bristol base (see TikTok below) will receive a salary £70,000, up from a previous rate of £69,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows the improved pay puts OC’s London lot ahead of their counterparts at Mishcon de Reya (£90,000) and Withers (£90,000), and just behind those at Pinsent Masons (£92,000).

Separately, OC confirmed a 2023 retention score of 87%, with 26 out of 30 trainees staying on in NQ roles. They will be based across all three UK offices in London, Bristol and Reading.

Alexandra Gower, partner and training principal, said:

“I’ve been very impressed with our excellent cohort of qualifying trainees this year. We’re especially proud that so many have chosen to continue their careers with the firm and that we’ll continue to work particularly closely with one of our departing trainees who has taken a role in house with one of our clients.”

She continued: “Beyond ensuring our future lawyers have all the legal and technical training required to succeed, we’re just as focused on what the human behind them needs. This is reflected in our bespoke training and development programme and the continued support our trainees receive as they transition to newly qualified solicitors.”