TLT launches in Birmingham 

TC and apprenticeship plans as new office grows

National law firm TLT has launched in Birmingham with plans to offer training contracts and apprenticeships as the new office grows.

The Brum hub, located on Chamberlaine Square, will be TLT’s seventh across the UK joining those in Manchester, Belfast, London, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Bristol.

The firm’s flexible working arrangements mean up to 30 lawyers and staff will be able to work from the new office at anyone time, although TLT will employ around 60 in the city.

The Bristol-born outfit confirmed it will look to offer training contracts and apprenticeships as the new office grows, with a spokesperson telling us: “Our commitment to both early career routes for lawyers will be enhanced through the ability to access the legal talent pool in Birmingham.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows TLT already offers around 47 training contracts each year with a starting salary of £41,000 in London and £34,500 in Bristol. It also recruits trainees into its Manchester, Belfast and Glasgow offices.

John Wood, managing partner at TLT, commented:

“This is a very exciting step in our journey of sustained growth. Birmingham is one of the fastest growing business and professional services centres in the UK and an important city in which to establish a presence.”

He continued: “The opening of our Birmingham office forms part of our long-term strategy underpinned by an ongoing commitment to investing in our people, to continue to meet the requirements of our national client base and to attract some of the best legal talent in the industry.”

