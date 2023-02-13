TLT posts 100% trainee retention score

All 11 spring qualifiers stay on

National law firm TLT has announced it has retained all 11 trainees due to qualify next month, handing the firm a perfect 100% spring score.

The newly qualified (NQ) solicitors are all on permanent contracts. Four will be based in London, a further four in Bristol and the remaining three in Manchester.

NQ salaries vary with new associates earning £75,000 in the capital, £56,000 in Bristol, and £51,000 in Manchester.

Nine NQs will join the outfit’s commercial services group, while the remaining two qualify into the firm’s real estate and employment pensions incentives groups.

TLT partner and training principal Ed Fiddick commented:

“We’re delighted to have all of our trainees qualifying in March 2023 stay with TLT and secure permanent NQ positions. TLT aims to provide interesting and meaningful work during our training contract, and it’s been fantastic seeing our trainees respond to that and make such an important and varied contribution across their four seats.”

In our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey TLT scored A*s for training, WFH, peer support, and partner approachability.

Spring retention season is well underway, with TLT now the tenth firm to reveal its score. Earlier this month Magic Circle firm Slaughter and May announced a perfect 100% score (47 out of 47), and before that City law firms, Trowers & Hamlins and Travers Smith confirmed scores of 89% (8 out of 9) and 75% (6 out of 8) respectively.