Top news presenter joins Irwin Mitchell 

Ex-BBC anchor Joanna Gosling lands legal role

A leading news presenter has swapped bulletins for billables as she joins national law firm Irwin Mitchell.

Having spent 23 years as a news anchor at the BBC, Joanna Gosling today confirmed she has joined IM as a senior associate in the family law team.

I am very excited to be joining @irwinmitchell as a Senior Associate, working as a mediator in the family team, and as an advocate for mediation. I am passionate about the use of mediation to resolve conflict and transform relationship dynamics. If you want me to mediate for you,… — Joanna Gosling (@joannagtweets) September 12, 2023

Gosling, a qualified mediator, left her role at the BBC in January after the channel reportedly asked her and her colleagues David Eades and Tim Willcox to participate in “humiliating” auditions to keep their jobs.

The veteran news presenter now helps couples navigate and resolve disputes out-of-court as a professional mediator, as well as continuing to present her Classic FM show on Sunday afternoons.

“I am delighted to be joining Irwin Mitchell as a mediator and as an advocate for mediation,” Gosling said. “I am passionate about helping people find a way through conflict, and to be able to do this work as part of the brilliant and caring family team at Irwin Mitchell, is a dream come true for me.”

Gosling studied French at the University of Birmingham before embarking on a career in journalism.

Ros Bever, national head of family law at IM, added: “I’m so pleased Joanna is joining us as a mediator – her journalism background, skills and training and pragmatic, impartial approach make her an extremely well suited mediator across a wide range of conflicts. She also shares our passion for helping clients to achieve the right outcome through such a difficult time in their lives and we are looking forward to having her as part of the team.”