UCL and Glasgow beat Oxford in latest law school rankings

Cambridge takes top spot

The latest law school rankings have just dropped, and its good news for Scottish universities.

Four of the top 10 in this year’s Good University Guide hail from north of the border, with Glasgow securing the accolade of highest ranking Scottish law school in third spot. Cambridge took this year’s law school crown, ahead of UCL in second.

The 2024 guide, compiled by the Times newspaper, scores unis on a range of criteria including teaching quality, student experience and entry standards. Legal Cheek has used the filter feature to focus on law courses only.

Elsewhere on this year’s list, Oxford and KCL placed fourth and fifth, respectively, while Scottish uni Strathclyde scooped sixth spot.

Rounding off the top 10 were Edinburgh (7th), Durham (8th), Aberdeen (9th) and Warwick (10th).

At the other end of the table, Liverpool Hope finished 102nd, just behind Staffordshire (101st) and Canterbury Christ Church (100th).

You can check out the full list here, but be sure to filter by subject and select ‘law’.

Top 20 law schools 2024 (Good University Guide)

Ranking Law school 1 Cambridge 2 UCL 3 Glasgow 4 Oxford 5 KCL 6 Strathclyde 7 Edinburgh 8 Durham 9 Aberdeen 10 Warwick 11 Lancaster 12 LSE = 13 Bristol = 13 York 15 Dundee 16 Exeter 17 Leeds 18 Queen Mary 19 Ulster 20 Cardiff

