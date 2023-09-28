PostsAdvice

Which practice areas offer the best work-life balance?

By Legal Cheek on

Readers’ insights required

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor is keen to find out more about the varying degrees of work-life balance across commercial practice areas.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

“Hello team. I have been going through your new Firms Most List and particularly your LC Views, and I can see work-life balance seems to vary considerably between practice areas. I am preparing my first round of applications for commercial law firms in London and I wondered if your readers could offer any insights. And before your readers say it – I know I am going to be working hard irrespective of where I end up! 🙂 Thank you.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

MC Junior Associate

It is an *incredibly* bad idea to pick your practice area based on assumptions about work-life balance. Your practice area will constitute your career, potentially until you retire. You should think extremely carefully about what your strengths are, what you want your career to look like, and what you find interesting, when picking an area to qualify into.

Otherwise you end up in a position where you’re spending every day doing something you don’t understand and don’t enjoy, and whilst ostensibly there’s a good WLB, it takes so long to try and understand the work you’re doing that you’re working horrible hours anyway, and are always unhappy and anxious because you don’t really grasp anything and are constantly making mistakes.

And in any case, WLB gets equally bad the more senior you become. Trainees often get a very misleading impression because some departments don’t really let their trainees *do* anything, due to the inherent complexity of the work (tax being a classic example). But the flipside of that is that associates work largely without trainee help, and are often as busy as anyone else in commercial law. There is no way – in any department – you can get away without working hard, unfortunately.

Peter

Excellent comment. To build on the points made, the entire notion of “work-life balance” is misconceived. It suggests that your career and your life are two separate things.

For some people, that may well be true. But in my experience, those are the very people who – on the whole – gain very little from their careers.

Wigmore

Every area provides work life balance. You just need to make clear decisions on firms, areas, priorities, saying no, etc.

Senior Associate - Comm Lit

As intimated above, work life balance usually is determined by the firm, not the practice area. Some departments are consistently busy, and therefore more demanding, others have peaks and troughs or are cyclical.

Civil litigation, for example, could consist of many smaller cases that will likely keep the solicitor constantly busy. On the other hand, commercial litigation comes with relatively calm periods, and then a month (or more or less) of significant work.

Choose by passion.

Graham

Practice areas also vary massively depending on the size of firm you are at and which departments are biggest. Some firms will treat property as an offshoot of corporate and you’ll only really be busy when you are doing corporate due diligence /support – reviewing leases, title etc for a company/share purchase.

Other firms will treat property as one of their main departments and you’ll be a lot busier as it’s the engine room of the firm.

A firm I worked at had a tiny Banking team who just did little bits of borrower work to help corporate deals run smoothly. That would give you a massively misleading view of what working in Banking is like in general.

Well Travelled SC Associate

Whilst I generally agree with the comments above, I do think there are some areas which appear to have slightly better hours from discussions with my colleagues in various departments. Transactional areas generally work solidly long hours. Advisory areas tend to work more manageable hours.

C

What counts as advisory areas?

Hans wildorf

competition, tax, employment etc but these can easily be counted as corporate/transactional support (and as a result hours vary)

Fgfrr

All I know is corporate = long hours. Don’t matter which firm.

Anon

Agree with all the above about choosing practice areas you enjoy, because ultimately 8 hours a day is a lot of time to spend bored rigid.

It’s also important to consider long term work/life balance.

For example, advisory lawyers (tax, competition, pensions etc) generally enjoy a better work life balance within big law firms than transactional lawyers (corporate/banking).

But the flip side is advisory lawyers are, with occasional exceptions, pretty much stuck in private practice in large law firms for the duration of their career. Transactions lawyers on the other hand have much more scope to move in house or to a smaller firm, where generally the work life balance is better.

Obviously work life balance is always quite important, but when it really matters for most people is in your 30s and 40s.

If you have to cancel drinks with your mates sometimes in your 20s, it’s crap but you can make it up to them.

But in your 30s you can’t just cancel picking your kids up from nursery, you’ve got to be there. Similarly, the consequences of neglecting to spend quality time with your spouse are generally more serious than neglecting your mates; your mates can’t decide your behaviour warrants taking your house and restricting access to your children.

So whilst it’s important to consider WLB and the WLB you want, that should be across a time span of your whole career, not just as a junior associate.

Name

The general rule of thumb is that transactional and contentious areas will go in cycles of being slammed for a while then quiet for a while. Advisory/niche practice areas will be more steadily busy. Each will suit a different personality type. Try both and see what fits you.

