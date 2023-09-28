Which practice areas offer the best work-life balance?

Readers’ insights required
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor is keen to find out more about the varying degrees of work-life balance across commercial practice areas.
“Hello team. I have been going through your new Firms Most List and particularly your LC Views, and I can see work-life balance seems to vary considerably between practice areas. I am preparing my first round of applications for commercial law firms in London and I wondered if your readers could offer any insights. And before your readers say it – I know I am going to be working hard irrespective of where I end up! 🙂 Thank you.”
MC Junior Associate
It is an *incredibly* bad idea to pick your practice area based on assumptions about work-life balance. Your practice area will constitute your career, potentially until you retire. You should think extremely carefully about what your strengths are, what you want your career to look like, and what you find interesting, when picking an area to qualify into.
Otherwise you end up in a position where you’re spending every day doing something you don’t understand and don’t enjoy, and whilst ostensibly there’s a good WLB, it takes so long to try and understand the work you’re doing that you’re working horrible hours anyway, and are always unhappy and anxious because you don’t really grasp anything and are constantly making mistakes.
And in any case, WLB gets equally bad the more senior you become. Trainees often get a very misleading impression because some departments don’t really let their trainees *do* anything, due to the inherent complexity of the work (tax being a classic example). But the flipside of that is that associates work largely without trainee help, and are often as busy as anyone else in commercial law. There is no way – in any department – you can get away without working hard, unfortunately.