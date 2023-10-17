PostsNews

Barrister apprenticeships could be available by spring 2024

By Thomas Connelly on

Exclusive: Plans gathering pace


Barrister apprenticeships could be available as early as April next year, Legal Cheek can reveal.

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) features a listing on its website for a Level 7 barrister apprenticeship similar to that already available to would-be solicitors.

Legal Cheek understands the barrister apprenticeship will be considered for approval from next Friday (28 October) and could be live by April 2024, although this fully depends on the uptake of training providers and employers.

A spokesperson for the IfATE told Legal Cheek:

“IfATE welcomes this proposal for a barrister apprenticeship which could be game changing for opening out the profession to people from more diverse backgrounds. We look forward to working with expert employers, including barristers’ chambers across England, the Crown Prosecution Service, the Bar Standards Board, and Bar Council, on developing this further.”

The 2024 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

The trailblazer group of employers who are designing the apprenticeship, including setting out what knowledge, skills and behaviours apprentices will have to learn, includes representatives from the likes of Trinity Chambers, St Philips Chambers, Cornwall Street Chambers, Clerksroom, and 33 Bedford Row as well as the Crown Prosecution Service, Government Legal Department and Ministry of Justice.

The idea of bringing apprenticeships to the bar has been floated for a number of years now. In 2021, lawyer Michaela Hardwick argued the path remained a “viable option” but barriers would need to be overcome, and this would require collaboration between the bar, the regulator and training providers.

By comparsion, solicitor apprenticeships have been available since 2016 and see candidates complete a six-year mix of legal work and classroom studying. Their popularity has rocketed in recent years with a number of big firms, including Magic Circle and elite US players, now offering the TC alternative.

4 Comments

No

Sounds awful.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

anon

If these are “graduate apprenticeships” aimed at those who already have a level 6 (degree) qualification and bundle together the Bar Course and Pupillage then these are a great idea and will help remove some of the cost and uncertainty barriers in the route to qualification.

Graduate Solicitor Apprenticeships seem to work quite well on the other side of the profession, bundling together SQE prep and the QWE for those who have already graduated.

I’m less sure how well they would work if they are the longer school leaver apprenticeship model – picking who will be the future successful barristers at 17/18 doesn’t seem an easy task.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anon

*shudder*

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Spiders Are Everywhere

Hopefully the proposal to realign the use of the term “barrister” to someone who has completed pupillage will go through. That was one of the few sensible suggestions I’ve heard from the Bar Council in years.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

