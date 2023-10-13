PostsAdvice

‘Non-Russell university with BBBC at A Level — which firms should I apply to?’

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

20

Primary goal to make money


In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one solicitor hopeful seeks guidance on the types of law firms they should be applying to.

“As a third year law student at a non-Russell university with BBBC at A level and no mitigating circumstances, I am wondering what type of firms I should be focusing my efforts at for seeking a vac scheme training contract.

While my primary goal is to make money, I’m largely worried about the workload that comes with a large City firm and whether I will be able to handle it or not, especially when the gap between firms is lower for the two TC years.

Would training at a National or even regional firm make it difficult for me to progress to a larger firm at a later point or make getting accepted at the TC firm a challenge?”

20 Comments

Anonymous

It’s over before it even began

Reply Report comment
(38)(18)

Anon

Ignore this individual.

Do your research and you will see a growing number of firms are dropping any form of A Level requirements so for them you can put the BBBC worries out of your mind.

Achieve a 2:1 or higher and it’s really not impossible to get a TC at a respectable firm. Do your research on firms, attend open days, ensure you have some extra curricular activities under your belt. If you find yourself having difficulties in applying, it could be worth getting some paralegal experience after uni but that’s up to you and how strongly you want to pursue law.

The comments here will be exceptionally negative and a huge amount of commenters here don’t actually work in law (they would add “yet” but that remains to be seen)

All the best to you.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

I would consider focusing on paralegal/litigation assistant roles then consider CILEX or SQE.
Alternatively, consider more high street or local firms rather than international.

Reply Report comment
(13)(4)

Non-Russell graduate with ropy A Levels

It’s completely possible to do well at a non-Russell university without exceptional A levels. With third year ahead of you there is plenty of time to do that. Whether or not it’ll be enough to propel you into the corporate stratosphere, who can say?

Reply Report comment
(10)(1)

Archibald Pomp O'City

“It’s completely possible to do well at a non-Russell university without exceptional A levels.”

I’ve no doubt it is, but sadly, the currency of such degrees is of considerably less value than those offered by the more competitive unis.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Trainee at International firm

Generic response: BBBC and a non-Russell Group degree is not a barrier to entry at Magic/Silver/International firms (US firms are not realistic). Get a 2:1 and you can punch for any of those, but success will be found bottom upwards due to caliber of other candidates.

Response for you: If you literally just want the money but can’t hack the workload, honestly, don’t waste your time. Become a recruiter, go into marketing, idk. This ain’t for you kid. I mean, if you are happy with £60-80k NQ then go for it, but the juice is not worth the squeeze.

Reply Report comment
(18)(4)

Anonymous

Why are US firms stricter as opposed to internationals?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

I am a recent NQ at a London-headquartered US firm and I obtained similar grades at A-Level without mitigating circumstances and went to a non-Russell university.

It’s possible. My advice is to focus on obtaining good paralegal experience.

Reply Report comment
(19)(0)

US or not US

What is a “London-headquartered US firm”? Bakers…?

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

Martin

If you want money but don’t want the workload don’t become a lawyer. There are easier ways to earn more money (they’re riskier, but nothing in life is free).

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

White Shoe Wannabe

Look up Richard Youle at Skadden. 2.2 from Newcastle and worked his way up to Skadden.

Reply Report comment
(1)(9)

Hard Worker

Poor GCSE’s, CDD at A-level, non-RG uni, passed the LPC:

TC at a solid US firm.

It’s absolutely possible provided you work your a$$ off.

Reply Report comment
(7)(3)

Anna

Those that allow prepositions at the end of sentences.

Joking aside – there are top partners with 2:2s but it’s harder today than it used to be if you don’t have excellent grades. I’d contact your university’s employability team and see what advice they have to offer.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Anonymous

I got BCC at A level and a 2:1 from a non-RG university, got my TC without having done the LPC and trained and qualified at an international firm. My advice is focus on getting paralegal experience if you’re sure this is the career for you – but the serious money doesn’t come without the workload.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Anonymous

You need to be able to answer the question ‘why should x firm offer me a training contract, and not one of the hundreds/thousands of other applicants with stronger A Level grades and who have secured degrees from better universities’. If you have a compelling answer to that question, there’s nothing to stop you from applying to whichever your preferred firms are.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Anonymous partner

My advice is learn about any firm you apply to before going to interview. I have lost track of candidates sending emails to undisclosedrecipients or answering that they “don´t know what you do” Find an area of law you are interested in and persist….
Good luck

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Speaking from experience

2PQE at a mid-level international City firm here (c. 90k NQ salary).

I also got mediocre A levels and attended a non-RG university, but I did manage to get a 2:1 in an academic subject (if you get a 2:2 or below, you will really struggle to get your foot in the door even as a paralegal at any half decent firm given the sheer number of law grads all vying for a comparatively tiny number of jobs).

Needless to say, I initially struggled to obtain a TC, and after a fair few applications got a fairly run of the mill paralegal job at a national firm. I managed to develop a good relationship with one or two of the partners after doing good work for them, and that I think made the difference when it came to my TC application (I failed the assessment day the first year I applied, and secured a TC the following year). Spent one year as an NQ at that firm before moving for a significant pay rise (c. £30k) to my current firm. It was a long slog, but I am happy with my lot in life now.

Nowadays, you could work a few years as a paralegal then qualify via the SQE route, but a word of caution – there might not be an Associate role available at the end of it. It’s not always in a firm’s best interests to develop a paralegal’s career and leapfrog them from paralegal to associate. Of course, not all trainees secure NQ roles but at least the expectation is there.

In summary – yes, it’s possible for you to get into a decent City firm in the long run, but realistically only via the paralegal route. However, expect to graft for a few years on very low pay. You will need to be tenacious and determined, otherwise you’ll drop out after a few years paralegalling and do something else (seen it happen many times). I’m afraid the chances of you securing a TC at a top City firm straight out of law school with that academic background are probably roughly similar to your chances of winning the lottery.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Anon

I got exactly the same A-Levels and attended a non-RG uni too. I secured two vac schemes in my penultimate year (US and International) and was offered a TC. It is totally possible provided you are extremely committed to a career in commercial. You can show this by attending open days, virtual internships, work experience etc. Non-legal experience is also really helpful for transferable skills.

LinkedIn is also a great starting point – you can find plenty of non-RG graduates who have secured TCs in the City.

You need to research each firm you’re applying to, play to your strengths and prove you have the skills needed through any work experience you have.

In terms of the workload, for me personally, I did struggle slightly. It was a case of getting used to working very fast and producing high-quality work consistently. If you’re motivated, it isn’t a huge issue as you’ll adapt and learn quickly. The only problem is that if you aren’t, it’s going to be really hard for you to stay committed, especially if you’re only in it for the money. You must have an interest in what you’re doing, the hours of a lawyer are long and unpredictable so it helps to enjoy what you’re doing. Plus you’re only going to make serious money later down the line anyways, so you need to master the basics and stick at it.

In summary, yes it is doable. Make use of the free resources out there, keep trying and with every rejection pinpoint what you can do better and build on that. Nothing is impossible, it might take you slightly longer but you’ll get there. Best of luck

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Anon

Totally agree but:

– if you are genuinely motivated by “making money” then showing genuine commitment is going to be impossible (because there isn’t any) and faking it is difficult and tiring;
– if you’re worried about the workload then be prepared for a rude awakening;
– if you’re not committed to doing it you are very quickly going to be looking for an out anyway at which point I would question the decision to do it in the first place.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Archibald Pomp O'City

“As a third year law student at a non-Russell university with BBBC at A level and no mitigating circumstances”

You do have mitigating circumstances: you are not as academically bright as your competitors. In an era of truly unprecedented grade inflation, this puts you at a huge disadvantage, instead of what historically would just have been a substantial disadvantage. I am not suggesting you are stupid. You probably have smarts that could make you the money you say you desire. But a legal career is unlikely to be viable. Look for graduate training schemes in industry or apprenticeships, or just a plain vanilla entry-level management or supervisory job where you could work your way up.

If you have anything about you, you’ll make money in the end. But be mindful that some people are just mediocre. If that’s you, then make sure your aspirations match your abilities, otherwise you will foerever be disappointed.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

