‘Non-Russell university with BBBC at A Level — which firms should I apply to?’

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one solicitor hopeful seeks guidance on the types of law firms they should be applying to.

“As a third year law student at a non-Russell university with BBBC at A level and no mitigating circumstances, I am wondering what type of firms I should be focusing my efforts at for seeking a vac scheme training contract.

While my primary goal is to make money, I’m largely worried about the workload that comes with a large City firm and whether I will be able to handle it or not, especially when the gap between firms is lower for the two TC years.

Would training at a National or even regional firm make it difficult for me to progress to a larger firm at a later point or make getting accepted at the TC firm a challenge?”

