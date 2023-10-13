‘Non-Russell university with BBBC at A Level — which firms should I apply to?’

Primary goal to make money
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one solicitor hopeful seeks guidance on the types of law firms they should be applying to.
“As a third year law student at a non-Russell university with BBBC at A level and no mitigating circumstances, I am wondering what type of firms I should be focusing my efforts at for seeking a vac scheme training contract.
While my primary goal is to make money, I’m largely worried about the workload that comes with a large City firm and whether I will be able to handle it or not, especially when the gap between firms is lower for the two TC years.
Would training at a National or even regional firm make it difficult for me to progress to a larger firm at a later point or make getting accepted at the TC firm a challenge?”
Anonymous
It’s over before it even began
Anon
Ignore this individual.
Do your research and you will see a growing number of firms are dropping any form of A Level requirements so for them you can put the BBBC worries out of your mind.
Achieve a 2:1 or higher and it’s really not impossible to get a TC at a respectable firm. Do your research on firms, attend open days, ensure you have some extra curricular activities under your belt. If you find yourself having difficulties in applying, it could be worth getting some paralegal experience after uni but that’s up to you and how strongly you want to pursue law.
The comments here will be exceptionally negative and a huge amount of commenters here don’t actually work in law (they would add “yet” but that remains to be seen)
All the best to you.