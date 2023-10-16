Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

UK law firms concerned over costs as billable hours fall [Financial Times] (£)

Cleverly: UK and Israel committed to international law, as Gaza offensive looms [Evening Standard]

Rapists are emboldened by our inept legal system [The Times] (£)

After F1 chief dodges jail by paying £653million to taxman… Watchdog probes Ecclestone lawyer over £40million ‘gifts’ from Bernie’s ex [Mail Online]

Top barrister to chair nursing watchdog probe prompted by The Independent’s exposes [Independent]

What Will Be The Response Of The International Criminal Court To The Situation In Palestine And Israel? [Forbes]

Law firm Wilson Sonsini explores Singapore office as China dealmaking slows [Financial Times] (£)

Russia detains Alexei Navalny lawyers in order to ‘isolate’ opposition lead [Evening Standard]

Man accused of pretending to be a lawyer despite having no qualifications won 26 cases [UniLad]

Sir Nicholas Stadlen, High Court judge who as a barrister spoke for 119 days to win a case for the Bank of England — obituary [The Telegraph] (£)

“It’s completely possible to do well at a non-Russell university without exceptional A levels. With third year ahead of you there is plenty of time to do that. Whether or not it’ll be enough to propel you into the corporate stratosphere, who can say?” [Legal Cheek comments]

