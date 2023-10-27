Trainee: ‘What are your top tips for remaining healthy while busy at work?’

Rookie solicitor needs advice

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one trainee City solicitor is keen to shake their unhealthy lifestyle.

“Hello Legal Cheek. I am in the third seat of my training contract at a City law firm. Prior to starting I was a keen gym-goer and ate relatively healthily. I’ve noticed in recent months my diet has become gradually worse (fast-food via Deliveroo is a regular occurrence) and I very rarely go to the gym during the week. This is all partly due to being busy at work which in turn has left me feeling very unmotivated. How do I get my mojo back? I’d be keen to hear from other trainees or associates about how they balance health with work commitments (if that’s even possible!?). Any top tips would be most welcome!”

