In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one trainee City solicitor is keen to shake their unhealthy lifestyle.

“Hello Legal Cheek. I am in the third seat of my training contract at a City law firm. Prior to starting I was a keen gym-goer and ate relatively healthily. I’ve noticed in recent months my diet has become gradually worse (fast-food via Deliveroo is a regular occurrence) and I very rarely go to the gym during the week. This is all partly due to being busy at work which in turn has left me feeling very unmotivated. How do I get my mojo back? I’d be keen to hear from other trainees or associates about how they balance health with work commitments (if that’s even possible!?). Any top tips would be most welcome!”

Anon

As a trainee you’re not in control of your own time, so you can’t up and leave for the gym mid-afternoon without getting a funny look from your trainer.
I normally go in the mornings before work, unless I’ve had a late night beforehand, in which case I prioritise sleep. Usually mornings before work starts are uninterrupted, especially if you actively choose not to respond to non-urgent emails.

Anon

In my years of experience being a lawyer, there’s only one way to get your “mojo” back, and regain your love of life: quit being a lawyer. Done.

Been there, done that

Start a relationship with someone at your firm for easy access to high quality cardio, without having to leave the office.

Percy

This. Frequent intense intercourse is both healthy for the body and pleasurable at the same time. Also, it doesn’t need to be limited to one individual (either generally or at one time). Gone are the old days of one person being limited to one other person. Minds are more open to healthy practices.

Mind you, law firms are still traditional places so you need to be discrete. A good place to start is with your fellow intake. Talk, find out who else in the firm might be game. If you do well for yourself you might end up mingling with more senior individuals which can also be helpful for advancing your career.

Sam

Secretaries and cafeteria staff are usually a good source of exercise, albeit not so strong on the career advancement side of things. For that you end up with a bit of a trade off – more money, but needing to conduct exercise with depraved and often filthy old men.

Trainee

I’m a Trainee at a City firm, and struggled to adapt in a similar way. I’ve found that it’s better if I set realistic expectations for myself – getting up to go to the gym before work twice during the week rather than 4/5 times, and then can make it up by going twice at the weekend. If I finish early enough I’ll make sure to have a walk/jog in the evening where possible.

On days where there’s no chance I’ll get any exercise, I tend to get off the tube at an earlier stop on my way to and from work, just so I’m doing an extra bit of walking, and go out for a bit at lunchtime where possible. I also find this helps me with my work – I find it hard to focus if I just roll out of bed, onto the tube and into the office.

Anon

I cycle to and from work which gives me an hour of “free” exercise 3-4 times a week. I say free in the sense that I don’t have to carve time out from anywhere else for it because I’d have been commuting regardless.

Anon

Cycle on the days I go in the office. Walking pad and standing desk for the days I wfh.

Senior Associate / Comm Lit

As intimated by some, it is part of the life of a trainee, but it is only limited.

I’d suggest, (i) not drinking alcohol, at all (nor smoking), (ii) get to bed as soon as possible, (iii) meal prep on weekends, so your food is organised before the week starts, (iv) get up earlier (you’ve gone to bed earlier), and (v) do half an hour of exercise every morning (with your extra time from getting up earlier).

In my experience, the above is the only way to lead a healthy lifestyle while practicing as a lawyer (in London). You also have to be very strict with your social time, and save it for the weekends. You don’t have time to be social AND healthy during the week.

Senior Associate

This sounds incredibly dull. You don’t need to take such drastic measures to be healthy and succeed.

Paralegal and future equity partner

I can just tell you are a degenerate. Time will catch up with you. I’ll wave as I fly past you in my career in a few years.

Senior Associate

Oh for goodness sake, typical Gen Z who thinks they know it all.

I bet you’re the type who insists on storing condiments in the fridge just because the packaging tells you to. You’d throw out a week old garlic.

This sort of attitude sickens me. It makes my blood boil.

Reality will catch up with you. The reality that you’re a dull, boring, close minded drone who needs to loosen up and learn to enjoy life a little.

MC Associate

Here are some things to bear in mind:
– No one gives you credit in most law firms for coming in early. But people may get annoyed if you leave early.
– The morning, before things kick off, is generally when you are least likely to be disturbed by work. Banking on doing exercise during the day or after work is a fool’s errand, even at associate level, as you are simply not in control of it. Even as a more senior associate I still have to respond to client requests and demands.
– If you can WFH, you get extra time to exercise / cook on that day.
– The weekends are the best time to exercise and meal prep with little chance of being disturbed.
– Cycling to work is “free exercise” from a time perspective.

So with that in mind:
– If you can cycle to work – do it. This is by far the most reliable way to get in exercise as it usually doesn’t require any or much extra time compared to other forms of commuting.
– Exercise on both days on the weekend. Any rest days should be during the week not weekend.
– During the week, exercise in the morning before work. That is the only reliable way to get exercise in during the week. If this means turning up to work at 9.30am or even a bit later, that’s fine. Usually no one cares. Unless you miss / are late to a meeting no one will really care if you turn up at 9.40am as opposed to 9.30am.
– Make sure you use any days when you can WFH to exercise. The lack of commute gives you extra time to do (non-cycling) exercise.
– If you want to eat healthily, make sure to batch cook or meal prep on weekends / WFH days when you have more time. If you firm has a cafeteria, just choose the healthy options (as opposed to deliveroo when working late).

Following this approach, I eat very healthily, exercise 6 days a week, and still get enough sleep, despite working at an MC firm. It is totally doable if you don’t have kids (which would obviously throw a spanner in the works time commitment wise).

MC Ass

Fellow gymgoing MC lawyer here and second this 100%. I’d also add – since OP is a trainee – to discuss with your principal to tell them you’ll be going to the gym in the mornings before work and if they need anything from you before 9.30 to just let you know the night before or early in the morning. Barely anything happens before 10am in my experience.

Been there, done that

Set a workout routine (e.g., gym in the morning on Tues, Thurs, Sat) and try your best to stick to it, adjusting for work requirements. I’ve found that if you don’t have a routine and just exercise when you feel like it, the inconsistency will suck any motivation out of you and all you’ll be left with is guilt.

