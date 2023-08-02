Slaughter and May increase SQE maintenance grants

£17 ↗️ £20k

Magic Circle law firm Slaughter and May has upped maintenance grants for future trainees sitting the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).

Graduates completing the SQE prep course in London will now receive maintenance support of £20,000, around an 18% increase on the previous amount of £17,000. It also offers an interest-free loan to all future trainees.

The increase brings Slaughter and May in line with the SQE grant offered by its MC counterpart Freshfields. Meanwhile, Allen & Overy, Linklaters and Clifford Chance provide £17,000 in support.

The firm recruits around 95 trainees each year on a starting salary of £50,000 in London. The firm offers salaries of £115,000 to its newly qualified associates.

Slaughter and May is part of the ‘City Consortium’, an influential group of six law firms that send their rookies to train at BPP University Law School. The consortium also includes Freshfields and Linklaters, plus three other firms, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hogan Lovells and Norton Rose Fulbright.