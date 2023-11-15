LADbible boss takes top role at listed law firm

IPO and all-round business guru



One of the key players behind the success of LADbible has been appointed non-executive chair of listed law firm Knights.

David ‘Dave’ Wilson is currently non-executive chair of listed media group, LBG Media, having guided the company through its IPO in 2021. The business guru is also a non-exec director of online retailer musicMagpie and has held over 50 directorships and partnerships across a range of fields over the past five years.

At the firm he will join CEO David Beech, who previously made it onto the 2020 Sunday Times ‘Rich List’ with an estimated wealth of over £130 million. This came after Knights became one of the first firms listed on the London Stock Exchange in June 2018.

On the new appointment, Beech said:

“We are delighted to welcome Dave to Knights. He brings to our board a wealth of experience in scaling businesses organically and through acquisitions gained over a long and successful career across a number of listed and private companies. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to deliver on our strategy of further strengthening our position as a diversified, premium provider of legal and professional services with national scale.”

Wilson will replace Bal Johal who joined Knights in 2012. Since then, the firm have acquired of more than 20 independent firms, with revenues increasing from £9 million to £142 million.