Solicitor chief exec secures spot on ‘Rich List’ with £130 million fortune
Knights’ David Beech joint 923rd
The CEO of UK listed law firm Knights has entered the Sunday Times ‘Rich List’ with an estimated wealth of over £130 million.
Former corporate lawyer David Beech was hired as chief exec of the UK outfit in 2011, “determined to turn the Newcastle-under-Lyme business into the UK’s No 1 legal and professional services company outside London”, according to his new entry.
Beech’s sizeable fortune — which places him joint 923rd on the list of the UK’s 1,000 richest people — is the result of Knight’s floatation on the London Stock Exchange in June 2018. The 54-year-old owns a hefty 44.32% stake in the national outfit, which has a stock market valuation of £293.6 million.
Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows a partner at a top (top!) City firm can pull in northwards of £3 million a year — a sizeable sum that still falls well short of Beech’s enormous fortune.
Joining Beech in 923rd place are British-Iranian investment banker Kaveh Alamouti, music mogul Roger Ames, and property owner and former Tory MP Richard Benyon.
The law firm boss is one of a number of new entrants on this year’s list, including Gymshark clothing founder Ben Francis (£138 million) and pop sensation Rihanna (£468 million), on account of her now living in the UK.
Elsewhere, barrister turned legal directory publisher Michael Chambers secured 793rd place with an estimated fortune of £153 million. He sold Chambers and Partners in 2018 to private equity firm Inflexion.
Anon
Yet they still made employees redundant almost immediately..
Bavid Deech, MBE
dats how you create wealth brah. U mirin my millionz lmao u punk