Latham joins firms upping financial support for future trainees

By Thomas Connelly on

The London office of US giant Latham & Watkins has increased the levels of financial support it provides to its future trainees, Legal Cheek can reveal.

Th firm has increased its maintenance grants for those completing the Postgraduate Diploma in Law (PGDL) and/or Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE), from £15,000 to £20,000.

Latham sends its future trainees to BPP University Law School.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows once through the SQE, Latham’s trainees are among some the best paid in the City. Rookies start on a salary £50,000, rising to £55,000 in year two.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Latham joins a growing list of law firms who have used the introduction of the SQE to reassess their maintenance offerings. Last week, Hogan Lovells confirmed an 18% increase to £20,000 following similar moves by the likes of Linklaters and Weil.

You can find a full rundown of who offers what over on our Firms Most List.

