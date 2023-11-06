Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

UK ‘in violation of international law’ over poverty levels, says UN envoy [The Guardian]

Law firm gender progress is not quite what it seems [Financial Times] (£)

Shamima Begum’s lawyer quits over ‘unfair’ secret terror hearings [The Times] (£)

Law firm that victimised lesbian lawyer Allison Bailey over transgender stance refuses to condemn barrister over his ‘pro-Hamas tweets’ including image of terrorists storming the Israeli border [Mail Online]

NHS pay: Health staff win Covid bonus after legal action threat [BBC News]

Scarlett Johansson takes legal action against AI app that copied her likeness [The Standard]

Google’s Epic legal battle opens up on another front [Financial Times] (£)

Senior lawyers criticise handling of case of Sikh activist held in India [The Guardian]

Oil tycoon takes £350m lawsuit to Scottish courts in biggest single payout battle [Daily Record]

Farmer wrongfully arrested at behest of RSPCA wins £20k in court [The Telegraph]

Law firm partner fined for late-night drunken texts and calls to female colleague [New Zealand Herald]

“I have asked for a new set of example questions at kaplan as impossible to contact the SRA. The current questions on the SRA website are 3 years old and do not reflect the exam. No response off course” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week:

The Big Commercial Awareness Themes of 2023-24 — with DWF, Goodwin Procter, Gowling WLG, Lewis Silkin, Irwin Mitchell, Squire Patton Boggs and ULaw [Apply Now]

Why STEM students make great lawyers 2023 — with Allen & Overy, Bird & Bird, Bristows, Clifford Chance and Herbert Smith Freehills [Apply Now]

Demystifying commercial awareness — with Shoosmiths [Apply Now]

In-person workshops and networking in London — with Forsters, Gatehouse Chambers, Mayer Brown and ULaw [Apply Now]