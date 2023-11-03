US law firms issue warning on anti-Semitism

Many of the 41 offer training contracts in London



Over 40 of America’s largest law firms have directed a letter to the country’s top law schools, addressing recent anti-Semitic activity on university campuses.

The firms — who between them offer substantial numbers of training contracts in the UK — begin the letter by stating how, “everyone at our law firms is entitled to be treated with respect and be free of any conduct that targets their identity and is offensive, hostile, intimidating or inconsistent with their personal dignity and rights.”

“We have been alarmed”, they continue, “at reports of anti-Semitic harassment, vandalism and assaults on college campuses, including rallies calling for the death of Jews and the elimination of the State of Israel. Such anti-Semitic activities would not be tolerated at any of our firms.”

The letter goes on to note the importance of a “free exchange of ideas, even on emotionally charged issues, in a manner that affirms the value we all hold dear and rejects unreservedly that which is antithetical to those values.” In achieving this, “it is imperative”, the firms say, that universities provide students “with the tools and guidance” required.

Speaking directly about the prospects of future graduates, the letter continues:

“There is no room for anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism or any other form of violence, hatred or bigotry on your campuses, in our workplaces or our communities.

As employers who recruit from each of your law schools, we look to you to ensure your students who hope to join our firms after graduation are prepared to be an active part of workplace communities that have zero tolerance policies for any form of discrimination or harassment, much less the kind that has been taking place on some law school campuses.”

The letter concludes by noting how the elite firms “trust [the Deans] will take the same unequivocal stance against such activities as we do”, and that they “look forward to a respectful dialogue with [the Deans] to understand how [they] are addressing with urgency this serious situation at [their] law schools.”

The number of signatories has risen since the letter was made public, and now includes the following 41 firms:

Akin Gump

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Cleary Gottlieb

Cooley

Cravath, Swaine & Moore

Davis Polk

Debevoise & Plimpton

Dechert LLP

Dentons US LLP

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Fried Frank

Gibson Dunn

Goodwin Procter LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Kirkland & Ellis

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

Latham & Watkins

Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Mayer Brown LLP

McDermott Will & Emery

Milbank

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.

Morgan, Lewis & Bockiu

O’Melveny & Mvers

Paul Hastings

Paul Weiss

Proskauer Rose

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK LLP

Ropes & Gray

Schulte Roth + Zabel

Shearman & Sterling LLP

Sidley Austin

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

Skadden & Flom

Sullivan & Cromwell

Wachtell Lipton Rosen and Katz

Weil Gotshal & Manges

White & Case LLP

Willkie Farr & Gallagher