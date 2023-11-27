Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Politics class: Sunak pledges to change the law after Supreme Court rules against Rwanda policy [Financial Times] (£)

Family of headteacher Ruth Perry refused legal aid for inquest into her death [The Guardian]

Supreme Court to decide on state immunity of sunken treasure [City A.M.]

House of Lords report calls for Bank of England reform after inflation failures [Financial Times] (£)

Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain agrees to pay £585m after bribery investigation [Sky News]

Nigel Farage lawyers’ furious letter to ITV over his naked shower [Mail Online]

Alex Salmond launches legal action against Scottish government [Sky News]

“We should welcome productivity-related innovation. Who would the small practices turn to without things like Practical Law, for example? But it’s getting absurd about the huge inequality in the amount of resources and focus expended on by the profession…” [Legal Cheek comments]

