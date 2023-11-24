PostsFeature

If law modules were Star Wars films

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

May the force (majeure) be with you…


Have you ever sat down to watch your favourite Star Wars film and had a niggling feeling that it was all a bit too familiar? A bizarre sense of recollection, a kind of Déjà vu that can’t be explained? Well, you’re not alone.

Taking to Twitter this week, future pupil barrister Robin Harris has broken down the connections between legal modules and Star Wars films.

The results? Check out the thread below, which with Harris’ permission we have reproduced in full.

Light v Dark

Contract Law = A New Hope

The 2024 Law Schools Most List

Criminal Law = Revenge of the Sith

Constitutional Law = The Phantom Menace

Tort Law = Attack of the Clones

Land Law = The Empire Strikes Back

EU Law = The Force Awakens

Jurisprudence = The Star Wars Christmas Special

May the force (majeure) be with you…

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Future barrister helps bar students select Inn by ‘scientifically’ ranking their animal badges

Gray’s griffin scores five stars for mystique

Feb 14 2023 9:56am
15
news

10 TikToks which perfectly summarise law school life

Freshers take note

Oct 19 2023 9:19am
news

Lawyers share their most embarrassing court stories

So. Much. Cringe.

Oct 17 2023 8:49am
7