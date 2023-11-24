If law modules were Star Wars films

May the force (majeure) be with you…



Have you ever sat down to watch your favourite Star Wars film and had a niggling feeling that it was all a bit too familiar? A bizarre sense of recollection, a kind of Déjà vu that can’t be explained? Well, you’re not alone.

Taking to Twitter this week, future pupil barrister Robin Harris has broken down the connections between legal modules and Star Wars films.

The results? Check out the thread below, which with Harris’ permission we have reproduced in full.

Law modules and their Star Wars Movie equivalents. A Thread 🪡🧵 — Robin Harris (@casescasescases) November 21, 2023

Light v Dark

First a preliminary ruling The dark side and the light side of the force very obviously equate are law and equity. Which is which I leave to the audience. — Robin Harris (@casescasescases) November 21, 2023

Contract Law = A New Hope

Contract Law : A New Hope Starts with a bang. Endlessly quotable. Remains an absolute fan favourite. We meet all the main characters (Darth Denning, Luke Spiderbrooch) and the whole thing makes a lot of sense. pic.twitter.com/7okLrM8UBf — Robin Harris (@casescasescases) November 21, 2023

Criminal Law = Revenge of the Sith

Criminal Law : Revenge of the Sith A lot of darkness here. Some sad outcomes and cases which stick in the memory. Quite popular amongst fans despite the serious tone. pic.twitter.com/8E6HWYkg93 — Robin Harris (@casescasescases) November 21, 2023

Constitutional Law = The Phantom Menace

Constitutional Law : The Phantom Menace Mainly for the title reflecting the phantom nature of the constitution. Many question how much writing actually went into it. Some moments stick in your memory (Darth Carnwath in Privacy International) pic.twitter.com/C9O5pzFa2W — Robin Harris (@casescasescases) November 21, 2023

Tort Law = Attack of the Clones

Tort Law : Attack of the Clones It’s a bit inconsistent, but there’s plenty of negligent lightsaber swinging action. The tone gets darker and darker as you go along. I’m pretty sure one of the planets was called mesothelioma. pic.twitter.com/U5gPITtwJ3 — Robin Harris (@casescasescases) November 21, 2023

Land Law = The Empire Strikes Back

Land Law : The Empire Strikes Back Fan favourite. The subject matter can be a bit dark at times, but it’s very very good and leaves its mark on everyone. A sort of shared trauma. pic.twitter.com/vDaBtyQShF — Robin Harris (@casescasescases) November 21, 2023

EU Law = The Force Awakens

EU Law: The Force Awakens A new and all-powerful force in the galaxy. A female lead. Lots of action and developed out of the principles of what came before. Enjoyable in a weird way. pic.twitter.com/fLfL9FSAaG — Robin Harris (@casescasescases) November 21, 2023

Jurisprudence = The Star Wars Christmas Special

Jurisprudence : The Star Wars Christmas Special A wacky cast of characters and with a tone markedly different to the rest of the canon. Hard to follow at times but ultimately rewarding. pic.twitter.com/0ckSgm7FZq — Robin Harris (@casescasescases) November 21, 2023

May the force (majeure) be with you…