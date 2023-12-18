Slaughters makes ‘reduced hours for reduced pay’ permanent option for lawyers 

Follows succesful pilot



Magic Circle law firm Slaughter and May has confirmed a scheme whereby lawyers have the option to work shorter hours for less money will become a permanent arrangement from next month.

The option, dubbed ‘Switch On/Off’, enables eligible associates to reduce to either a 0.9 or 0.8 full-time equivalent, with pay and holiday entitlement pro-rated accordingly. The firm has been trailing the system since early 2021.

Lawyers who take up the option will continue to work five days as week with non-working days taken in up to two pre-agreed blocks over a 12-month period. Associates remain on the scheme for a year.

Slaughter and May chief people officer, Jonathan Clarke commented:

“Following a successful trial period, we are delighted to introduce the Job Design Scheme as a permanent offering for our associates. The new working arrangement provides our lawyers with a different approach, which enables them to develop their careers and deliver value for our clients, whilst simultaneously having the time to pursue other interests and maintain a greater work-life balance.”

The move comes just a month after the firm increased salaries for newly qualified associates, from £115,000 to £125,000.