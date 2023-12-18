PostsNews

Slaughters makes ‘reduced hours for reduced pay’ permanent option for lawyers 

By Thomas Connelly on

Magic Circle law firm Slaughter and May has confirmed a scheme whereby lawyers have the option to work shorter hours for less money will become a permanent arrangement from next month.

The option, dubbed ‘Switch On/Off’, enables eligible associates to reduce to either a 0.9 or 0.8 full-time equivalent, with pay and holiday entitlement pro-rated accordingly. The firm has been trailing the system since early 2021.

Lawyers who take up the option will continue to work five days as week with non-working days taken in up to two pre-agreed blocks over a 12-month period. Associates remain on the scheme for a year.

Slaughter and May chief people officer, Jonathan Clarke commented:

“Following a successful trial period, we are delighted to introduce the Job Design Scheme as a permanent offering for our associates. The new working arrangement provides our lawyers with a different approach, which enables them to develop their careers and deliver value for our clients, whilst simultaneously having the time to pursue other interests and maintain a greater work-life balance.”

The move comes just a month after the firm increased salaries for newly qualified associates, from £115,000 to £125,000.

Anon

Wow! Genius! Work less but get paid less? Where do these absolute brain boxes come from? Truly revolutionary stuff here!

Skeptical Associate

This is nice in theory but we all know that sooner or later a client will demand a call on the off day, or a partner will require something urgent during those periods, and associates are not in a position to say no, meaning they get paid less for the same work.

