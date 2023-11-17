PostsNews

Slaughters raises newly qualified lawyer salaries to £125k

By Rhys Duncan on

Slaughter and May has increased the salaries of it’s newly qualified (NQ) lawyers to £125,000 — a 7% bump from £115,000.

The raise brings the outfit in line with Magic Circle companions Clifford Chance, Linklaters, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, and Allen and Overy, all of which offer the same NQ rate.

As recently as 2021, the firm offered NQs £90,500, nearly 40% lower than the new figure.

Commenting on the raise, a spokesperson for Slaughters said:

“We are pleased to announce that we have completed a review of salaries for all associates. Our NQ salary will increase to £125,000, and all associates will move through the scales.”

Slaughters offers around 95 training contracts each year, with trainees earning a salary of £50,000 in year one and £55,000 in year two.

Earlier this year, the firm also increased its SQE maintenance grant from £17,000 to £20,000.

