Win an SQE1 scholarship with your vision of what motivates young people to be solicitors

New BARBRI essay comp



With the legal world undergoing constant changes, BARBRI is asking aspiring lawyers to write about what motivates young people to become solicitors in the 21st century, in an essay competition to secure a half-price SQE1 Prep scholarship.

The guidelines note that the essay should be no more than 1,000 words (excluding references) on the topic “What motivates young people to become solicitors in the 21st century?” The winning submission will be eligible for a 50% discount on the candidate’s chosen BARBRI SQE1 Prep course in preparation for the July 2024 or January 2025 SQE1 sittings.

Please note that to be eligible, you must be in your final year of university or a graduate and ready to take the SQE, joining only the applicable courses listed on this page.

Students are also required to attend ‘How to qualify as a solicitor in-house’, a virtual event taking place on Wednesday 31 January. You can secure your place here.

Robert Dudley, head of employability and engagement at BARBRI, commented:

“At BARBRI we believe everyone should be given the opportunity to access the profession that’s why we’re proud to be continuing our SQE1 scholarship offer with Legal Cheek to help support future SQE students achieve their legal career ambitions.

With our suite of scholarships, our support for 2024 graduates is helping to provide further accessibility within the sector, ultimately shaping the legal industry of the future.”

You can find out more about the scholarship’s terms and conditions here. The deadline for submissions is 12 February 2024.