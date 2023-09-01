De Montfort Uni teams up with BARBRI to launch SQE-ready LLM

Includes SQE1 prep

De Montfort University (DMU) has entered into a partnership with legal education provider BARBRI to offer a new LLM programme targeted at aspiring solicitors.

Replacing the university’s Legal Practice Course (LPC) from October, the new masters will enable students, through BARBRI, to prepare for part one of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).

The SQE was formally introduced in September 2021 as the new route to solicitor qualification. SQE1 examines functioning legal knowledge (FLK) whilst SQE2 focuses on legal skills.

Brett Koenig, associate head of law at De Montfort University, commented:

“We are delighted to introduce the new LLM SQE course in collaboration with BARBRI. This unique offering exemplifies our commitment to providing our students with the most relevant and practical legal education possible. By combining our academic expertise with BARBRI’s proven track record in legal education, we are confident that our graduates will be exceptionally well-prepared to succeed in their legal careers.”

The course offering will be delivered from the DMU’s campus in Leicester, giving students the opportunity to gain some vital legal experience at the university’s busy law clinic.

Earlier this year BARBRI partnered with London South Bank University on a similar programme, and also has training tie-ups in place with major law firms including Baker McKenzie, Reed Smith and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Meanwhile, Legal Cheek reported earlier week that the College of Legal Practice (CoLP) had teamed up with Middlesex University to provide a similar SQE-LLM course.