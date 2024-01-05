PostsRound-up

Best of the blogs

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts


The coming year: how the parameters of the constitution will shape the politics of 2024 [The Law and Policy Blog]

The meaning of the battle for Polish Television — the “liberal” suspension of the rule of law should concern us all [The Critic]

Why I’m considering a life of crime [The Spectator] (£)

The Workers Act 2023: What does it mean in practice? [Legal Cheek]

The long-lasting legacy of banks’ bailouts [Oxford Business Law Blog]

Top Lawsuits & Litigation in Trends in Fashion, Luxury in 2023 [The Fashion Law]

2023 was the year of generative AI. What can we expect in 2024? [Inforrm’s Blog]

Griffiths v. TUI UK Limited: Evidence, Challenge and Fairness [UK Human Rights Blog]

