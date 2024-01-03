DWF teams up with BT to launch solicitor training programme in Belfast 

Qualify via SQE

DWF has teamed up with BT Group to launch a new training programme for aspiring solicitors in Northern Ireland.

An initial cohort of six rookies will undertake training sessions and benefit from mentoring from solicitors and staff within the Belfast offices of both organisations. In addition to this, one trainee will also complete a six-month secondment with the telecommunications giant.

The trainees will eventually qualify as English solicitors through the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE), the associated fees for which will be covered by the firm.

This joint-scheme is in addition to the firm’s existing training contract programme in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the tie-up, DWF’s UK & Ireland regional managing partner, Hilary Ross, said:

“At DWF we are committed to breaking down barriers and fostering inclusivity in the legal profession and this collaboration with BT presents a golden opportunity for law graduates in Northern Ireland to pursue a career in English law without having to relocate, which has often been the only option for previous generations.”

“This joint initiative not only addresses the geographical constraints faced by Northern Ireland law graduates but also emphasises our commitment to diversity and social mobility,” added Leeanne Whaley, legal director for digital at BT Group. “By offering one of the trainees a commercial seat at BT Group, we aim to provide a comprehensive and enriching experience beyond traditional legal training.”

This isn’t the first time a major law firm has teamed up with an external business to create a solicitor training programme.

Last year Legal Cheek reported that Simmons & Simmons and TLT had joined up with Barclays to offers training contracts geared towards graduates seeking to qualifying as financial services lawyers.