71%



Clifford Chance has become the third Magic Circle outfit to publish its spring 2024 retention score, with 40 of its 56 final-seat trainees committing their futures to the firm.

The hands CC, which recruits around 110 trainees each year, the highest number of any firm in the City, a retention score of 71%. This marks a slight dip of the firm’s autumn 2023 performance, which saw it retain 43 of its 55 qualifying trainees, or 78%.

CC confirmed it received 52 applications and made 44 offers, 40 of which were accepted.

As with previous results, the firm player declined to provide details of the practice areas or offices the trainees will qualify into.

Fellow MC duo Allen & Overy and Freshfields have already gone public with their scores, posting results of 77% (30 out of 39) and 84% (32 out of 37).