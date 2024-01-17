Ex-Magic Circle lawyer reaches Miss England final

Property specialist Alice Cutler will compete this May



A former Clifford Chance trainee is in the running to be crowned Miss England 2024.

Alice Cutler, who completed her training at the Magic Circle firm before heading to Foot Anstey’s Southampton office, has progressed through to the final of the 2024 competition in May.

Having reached the semi-finals, Cutler topped the talent round with a poem which “was both a reflection of [her] personal story and something [she] hoped other people could relate to”.

After entering her first Miss England competition at 17, Cutler was involved in a serious car accident. “The process of getting through this and over my injuries, getting through university and then my training contract put Miss England on the back burner for almost 8.5 years”, she tells Legal Cheek. However, “Miss England was something I wanted to circle back to and I felt that this was the perfect time.”

On balancing her commercial property practice with competing, she added that:

“It is definitely hard work balancing what is often not a 9-5pm job with a business and all that being a Miss England finalist involves, but it’s absolutely worth it… Overall, it takes a lot of organisation and planning to keep all the plates spinning!”

Cutler isn’t the first lawyer to appear on the pageantry scene, however. Last year, Legal Cheek reported on a University of Law student dubbed the ‘real-life Legally Blonde’ who was also competing in the Miss England competition, along with a Leicester-based trainee solicitor who narrowly missed out on the Miss Universe GB crown.