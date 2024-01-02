January event dates for aspiring solicitors and barristers

Featuring Travers Smith, Clifford Chance, Hill Dickinson, Gatehouse and more!



Legal Cheek is kicking off the new year with a host of virtual events for both aspiring solicitors and barristers.

Whether you want to find out more about life as a disputes lawyer or working with some of the countries most creative companies, or even seeking expert guidance on nailing a pupillage application, Legal Cheek’s January event schedule has got you covered.

Also be sure to check out our Key Deadlines Calendar featuring firms and chambers specific application deadlines and events.

Dates for your diary 📅

9 January: Demystifying disputes and investigations — with Travers Smith (virtual event)

The focus will be on disputes and investigations, areas we will be demystifying with the help of Travers Smith lawyers via a series of short talks, mini-case studies and a Q&A. Alongside its corporate and finance departments, disputes and investigations is a key specialism for Travers Smith.

16 January: The future of the global economy — with Hill Dickinson (virtual event)

The theme of this event is the future of the global economy. As 2024 gets underway, Hill Dickinson lawyers will look at the opportunities and challenges facing the world — and what they mean for businesses, law firms and students as they apply for training contracts.

18 January: Lifecycle of a tech start-up — with Harbottle & Lewis (virtual event)

Using a case study of the lifecycle of a tech startup, four Harbottle & Lewis lawyers will explain the role that they play in the client journey, from the initial idea and formation of the company, through financing, development and growth, onto exit. The speakers will bring to life the impact that lawyers can have on a high-growth company and highlight how the connections formed at an early stage can result in long-lasting relationships. The lawyers will offer an insight into different practice areas, including venture capital, corporate, technology, litigation and employment.

23 January: Start your legal career with SPARK — with Clifford Chance (virtual event)

The event will explore Clifford Chance SPARK, the firm’s award-winning opportunity for exceptional first year law students, second year students of a four-year law degree or penultimate year non-law students. SPARK is the firm’s first-of-its-kind, hands on, paid work experience scheme where participants gain an insight into a career as a lawyer at Clifford Chance and have the opportunity to secure a training contract while completing their degree.

24 January: Pupillage application masterclass — with Gatehouse, Henderson, Landmark, Radcliffe Chambers and ULaw (virtual event)

We’ll be hearing from barristers from four leading chambers who successfully made their way through the hyper-competitive selection process to secure pupillage. The quartet — from leading sets Gatehouse, Henderson, Landmark and Radcliffe Chambers — will share their experiences and advice on how to navigate the process of securing pupillage, alongside Bev Dawes, head of the Bar Practice Course (BPC) at ULaw and a former barrister at KBW Chambers.

31 January: How to qualify as a solicitor in-house (virtual event)

Lawyers from Zilch and BAE Systems will share their insights into this route – which is becoming increasingly popular under the new SQE regime, as it opens up new options to qualify as a solicitor. We’ll then compare how the in-house experience differs from the traditional private practice training contract, with Rebecca Schrod, graduate recruitment manager at Reed Smith giving the law firm training perspective.

