New Year’s resolutions: a law student’s POV

Law school success through self-improvement

As the Jan 1st hangover (hopefully) abates with the start of a shiny new day in 2024, here’s a list of Legal Cheek’s top resolutions to kickstart the new year.

1. Don’t leave lecture and seminar prep to the night before



You might say you’re a crammer and that you thrive under pressure, but let’s face it, no one wants to be holed up in the library with the clock ticking. It’s time to bite the bullet and get organised, studying regularly in chunks, rather than all at once.

2. Finish/start those TC and vac scheme applications



With vac scheme application season well upon us and pupillage season starting soon, it can be daunting to come back to things after the holidays or to finally make a start. Fret not — the first one is always the hardest, so bite the bullet and get going.

3. Attend events and build connections



It might seem like another thing on the endless list of things to do, but it’s totally worth it. You’ll learn about something new and hear from interesting people who you likely would not otherwise come across. Legal Cheek’s virtual events are a great opportunity to do this.

4. Ask questions



It seems scary, but it’s a great way to learn, and most of the time, people are happy to engage and help you out.

5. Stay organised



It’s easier said than done, with essays, dissertation and applications likely all piling on at the same time. Setting yourself deadlines and staying consistent can go a long way and help minimise worry when there’s the inevitable spanner in the works.

6. Take care of yourself



Eat well, sleep well and be active. Sometimes a quiet night in with a cozy movie is exactly what your body and mind need to relax.

7. Talk to your law peers



It’s competitive and stressful and sometimes, you might not want to talk about how your modules or applications are going. But it’s more likely than not that everyone is feeling a similar way and it usually helps to share and learn from experiences.

8. Learn how to learn from rejection



Resist the urge to move that rejected application to a faraway folder on your laptop, and try to figure out what went wrong. Hindsight is 20/20, so it’s likely that something will stand out to you, and you’ll be sure not to make that mistake again.

9. Join a (dare I say non-law?!) society



It’s easy to get caught up in a law bubble. Joining a society is a great way of meeting new people, learning something new and taking a break from your books.

10. DISSERTATION



Enough said.