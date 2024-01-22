Law firm office boasts giant slide

Because stairs are soooo 2023



Whilst many firms kit out their offices with spacious canteens, swanky seating, and modern art, one Irish outfit has taken a different approach to brightening up its workspace.

Gallagher McCartney Barry Solicitors has a large yellow slide in their Donegal office, taking lawyers and clients straight from the first floor into the reception.

It’s not just a gimmick either, footage on social media showing lawyers making the most of the office’s one-way highway.

This isn’t the first time law firms have looked to boost their appeal with unconventional office upgrades.

Back in 2018 Hogan Lovells unveiled a new putting green suitably positioned inside its Birmingham office. More recently, US outfits Skadden, Cooley, and Covington & Burling have all relocated to 22 Bishopsgate, a 62-storey skyscraper boasting a ‘sky-wall’ climbing window.

There is also Clifford Chance’s famous swimming pool, and Quinn Emanuel’s new scheme of in office artists.

And believe it or not, this isn’t even the first slide to appear in a law firm office. Up until 2015, the Sheffield office of intellectual property outfit Withers & Rogers was housed in an office featuring an 85ft Helter Skelter.