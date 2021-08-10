News

Skadden secures new skyscraper office featuring City’s first ‘sky-wall’ climbing window

By Thomas Connelly on
14

Corporate perks reach new heights

The ‘sky-wall’ – credit: Miller Hare/22 Bishopsgate

US law firm Skadden has signed a 15-year deal to take up three floors in one of Square Mile’s new skyscrapers, relocating from its current home in Canary Wharf after almost two decades.

The New York headquartered outfit’s 250-strong London team will take over 65,000 sq ft of 22 Bishopsgate, a 62-storey skyscraper which is already home to fellow US players Cooley and Covington & Burling. It will be based across floors 38-40 from late 2022 or early 2023.

The firm’s lawyers will be able to take advantage of the building’s array of state of the art facilities, including a posh gym featuring the City’s first ever ‘sky-wall’ climbing window on 25th floor (pictured top).

The tower — completed in December and now 60% let — also features a wellbeing retreat, bar and restaurant, and the capital’s highest free-to-access public viewing gallery (video below).

The move will see Clifford Chance become the last remaining major City firm to be based in the Wharf.

14 Comments

Clifford Chance's Swimming Pool

🙁

Anon

Nothing screams I have spare capacity than using the office climbing wall

SPB

Skadden really is an elite firm.

Big Law Vibes

Top 3 in the World!

Anon

I’ve heard that some US firms won’t recruit associates laterally if they didn’t qualify at their training firm – anyone else heard this and know which firms?

Anon

Quinn Emmanuel do this , but you don’t need to qualify just have an NQ offer from your training firm.

Anon

Incorrect.

Anon

If you want to move at NQ level to a US firm, it makes sense for them to ask whether you have an internal offer as it’s the only real validation that they can get that you are any good at the job. If you’re concerned you may not get an offer internally, the easiest solution is to get interviewing elsewhere ASAP before the qualification process even begins at your training firm and just tell them you’re confident of getting an offer etc.

Original Poster

Just to clarify I’m not talking about having an offer – I’ve heard that some firms won’t consider you at 1 – 5/6 PQE if you moved at NQ and didn’t qualify at your training firm, regardless of whether you had an offer or not. Anyone else heard this? Probably few and far between but good to know

Anon

People definitely receive more scrutiny if they move on qualification and then move again in the medium term. Logicially, if you were a recruiting partner and you saw an applicant in that position, you might wonder whether the applicant wasn’t retained by their original firm and is now being pushed out of their current firm.

That’s why I generally think that, if you can qualify at your current firm and then move (as many people do after 3-6 months), you should do it. Then you take the question off the table forever, i.e. nobody will ever doubt that you were retained on qualification.

tolchok

Lmao you do realise the climbing wall, like all other amenities in 22 Bishopsgate, are for all tenants of the building right?

Total non-story, p*ss off Tommy. 😀

PaperChaser

First a £150K NQ salary and now this?! These guys are on a roll!!

Future FBD Trainee

Is there a gym at 100 Bishopsgate?

Skadden New Joiner

£150k NQ salary…nice!

