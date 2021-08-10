Skadden secures new skyscraper office featuring City’s first ‘sky-wall’ climbing window

Corporate perks reach new heights

US law firm Skadden has signed a 15-year deal to take up three floors in one of Square Mile’s new skyscrapers, relocating from its current home in Canary Wharf after almost two decades.

The New York headquartered outfit’s 250-strong London team will take over 65,000 sq ft of 22 Bishopsgate, a 62-storey skyscraper which is already home to fellow US players Cooley and Covington & Burling. It will be based across floors 38-40 from late 2022 or early 2023.

The firm’s lawyers will be able to take advantage of the building’s array of state of the art facilities, including a posh gym featuring the City’s first ever ‘sky-wall’ climbing window on 25th floor (pictured top).

The tower — completed in December and now 60% let — also features a wellbeing retreat, bar and restaurant, and the capital’s highest free-to-access public viewing gallery (video below).

The move will see Clifford Chance become the last remaining major City firm to be based in the Wharf.