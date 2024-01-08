Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



When did the Post Office scandal start? Timeline of key events [The Times] (£)

UK’s Sunak: Government is looking at legal ways to help Post Office victims [Reuters]

Former subpostmaster reveals £150m paid to lawyers in Post Office scandal [Independent]

How cyber-criminals made a man kidnap himself [The Times] (£)

Rise in dementia cases risks sparking jump in family legal battles [The Telegraph] (£)

Record year for City law firms recruiting from their rivals [The Times] (£)

Troubles legacy act: UK challenges Ireland on legal move [BBC]

Ed Davey must be held to account for ‘wicked’ ministerial decisions about Post Office, says victim [The Telegraph] (£)

Defendant who leapt at judge over court bench in Las Vegas attack faces seven new charges [Sky News]

“Imagine a world where firms freeze NQ salary for two years and keep on more trainees on completion of their TC. It’s all well and good firms boosting NQ salaries to flex muscle but when they’re offloading more trainees than retaining it’s a pointless exercise.” [Legal Cheek comments]

