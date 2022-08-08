White & Case retains 16 of 19 autumn NQ lawyers

Start on £140k

White & Case has posted a score of 84% for the autumn 2022 retention season.

From a qualifying cohort of 19, the New York headquartered player confirmed 16 final seat trainees were offered and accepted newly qualified (NQ) roles. All are on permanent deals.

The new recruits qualify into practices areas including capital markets, commercial litigation, debt finance, international arbitration, mergers & acquisitions, project development and finance, tax and white collar.

Two trainees are joining the firm’s offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, “reflecting the global importance of English law at White & Case”.

Those qualifying into London will start on a salary of £140,000, up from a year two trainee rate of £57,000. The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the firm offers around 50 training contracts each year.

“London trainees at White & Case receive high quality training and gain unique experience through our comprehensive trainee programme, international seats and exposure to complex cross-border matters,” said White & Case partner Inigo Esteve, who heads the trainee solicitor programme in London. “Combined with our highly competitive salary and benefits package this makes White & Case an attractive destination for intelligent and ambitious trainee lawyers.”

Earlier this year the firm recorded a spring retention rate of 83% (19 out of 23).