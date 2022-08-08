News

White & Case retains 16 of 19 autumn NQ lawyers

12

White & Case has posted a score of 84% for the autumn 2022 retention season.

From a qualifying cohort of 19, the New York headquartered player confirmed 16 final seat trainees were offered and accepted newly qualified (NQ) roles. All are on permanent deals.

The new recruits qualify into practices areas including capital markets, commercial litigation, debt finance, international arbitration, mergers & acquisitions, project development and finance, tax and white collar.

Two trainees are joining the firm’s offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, “reflecting the global importance of English law at White & Case”.

Those qualifying into London will start on a salary of £140,000, up from a year two trainee rate of £57,000. The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the firm offers around 50 training contracts each year.

“London trainees at White & Case receive high quality training and gain unique experience through our comprehensive trainee programme, international seats and exposure to complex cross-border matters,” said White & Case partner Inigo Esteve, who heads the trainee solicitor programme in London. “Combined with our highly competitive salary and benefits package this makes White & Case an attractive destination for intelligent and ambitious trainee lawyers.”

Earlier this year the firm recorded a spring retention rate of 83% (19 out of 23).

12 Comments

Impressed

For the number of trainees they have, their NQ salary is extremely impressive

(Not to mention they throw money at their trainees and future trainees)

Anon

W&C must be doing great financially to be able to pay a much bigger intake than their competitors such high salaries

What you talking about Willis

“Two trainees are joining the firm’s offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, “reflecting the global importance of English law at White & Case”. ”

Eh?

Laws

They’re UK qualified lawyers working in foreign jurisdictions – but doing UK law. Not sure what’s not to get

Anon

No such thing as UK law, it’s English law. Scots law for example is completely different.

Butt

Even the case law on governing clauses recognises what everyone knows, the “UK law” means English law.

So

Working in Dubai or anywhere in the UAE is a CV disaster. It screams “not good enough for London”.

Anon

Who cares about CV when you’re making over £12k net a month as an NQ doing less challenging work and driving a Porsche to work instead of the sweaty tube? Most people only stay in law for a few years at best, may as well make bank while you’re at it.

STB associate

STB pays £173k NQ fyi.

Anonymous

White and case only serves cheese on Wednesdays

Interested TC Holder

Heard whispers of trainee salaries being increased to £55,000-£60,000 and NQ salary being bumped up to approx. £165,000-170,000…

Thoughts?

NQ

Any word on White & Case increasing NQ salaries in the near future?

NQ pay has jumped £35,000 to £140,000 from 2020 levels when it was £105,000.

Would be a true mark of elite status if NQ salary headed up to the £170,000 level.

