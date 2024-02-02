‘Is it common for law firms to deduct the cost of your practicing certificate from your final pay cheque?’ 

Departing associate questions deduction

In the latest installment of our Career Conundrums series, a departing lawyer raises concerns about the firm’s decision to deduct the cost of her practicing certificate from her final paycheck.

“I am a commercial lawyer and having handed in my notice the firm is deducting the cost of my practising certificate from my final pay cheque. This certainly didn’t happen when I left my old firm and wondered if the readers of Legal Cheek would consider this to be standard?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.