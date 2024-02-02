‘Is it common for law firms to deduct the cost of your practicing certificate from your final pay cheque?’ 

Departing associate questions deduction
In the latest installment of our Career Conundrums series, a departing lawyer raises concerns about the firm’s decision to deduct the cost of her practicing certificate from her final paycheck.
“I am a commercial lawyer and having handed in my notice the firm is deducting the cost of my practising certificate from my final pay cheque. This certainly didn’t happen when I left my old firm and wondered if the readers of Legal Cheek would consider this to be standard?”
Rupert 🇺🇸
Why shouldn’t they?
They’ve paid for something that you will use in your next move that is no benefit to them.
You’re in COMMERCIAL law, not some publicly funded welfare sector.
Suck it up.