PostsAdvice

‘Is it common for law firms to deduct the cost of your practicing certificate from your final pay cheque?’ 

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

1

Departing associate questions deduction

In the latest installment of our Career Conundrums series, a departing lawyer raises concerns about the firm’s decision to deduct the cost of her practicing certificate from her final paycheck.

“I am a commercial lawyer and having handed in my notice the firm is deducting the cost of my practising certificate from my final pay cheque. This certainly didn’t happen when I left my old firm and wondered if the readers of Legal Cheek would consider this to be standard?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

1 Comment

Rupert 🇺🇸

Why shouldn’t they?

They’ve paid for something that you will use in your next move that is no benefit to them.

You’re in COMMERCIAL law, not some publicly funded welfare sector.

Suck it up.

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

‘What’s everyone’s home-working policy? I’m basically back five days in the office’

Is WFH over? questions associate

Jan 19 2024 10:01am
49
news

‘My supervisor isn’t giving me work’

Trainee needs help

Nov 27 2023 10:29am
25
news

Which practice areas offer the best work-life balance?

Readers' insights required

Sep 28 2023 8:09am
43