Shoosmiths to recruit solicitor apprentices for the first time

Roles open in Birmingham



Shoosmiths has added to the growing list of law firms embracing solicitor apprenticeships, opening up four positions to begin in September this year.

The national outfit is piloting the new programme within its Birmingham hub, with a view to including more locations in the future.

New apprentices will complete a fully funded LLB and SQE over the course of six years, whilst spending four days a week in the office. They will join the firm on a salary of £20,000.

You can find out more about the Shoosmiths apprenticeship, as well as the programmes at over 30 other firms, on the new Legal Cheek Solicitor Apprenticeships Most List 2024.

Eleanor Tanner, director of people at Shoosmiths, said:

“At Shoosmiths we are committed to nurturing talent and developing skills and expertise through providing relevant vocational and professional apprenticeships. We believe that talent can come from anywhere — it doesn’t have to be through the traditional university route. We are very excited for the launch this pilot and are looking forward to meeting the first cohort in September 2024.”

Apprenticeships aside, the Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Shoosmiths takes on around 36 graduate trainees each year, offering Birmingham based recruits a salary of £31,000 in year one, £33,000 in year two, and £58,000 upon qualification.